Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' family involved in car accident on the way to Dallas game vs. 49ers in Santa Clara

Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night

Jerry Jones' children Jerry Jones Jr. (left) and Charlotte Jones (right) were among those that were injured in the car accident. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' family was involved in a car accident on Sunday night, per multiple reports. The accident occurred while the family was traveling to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the Cowboys' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

One of the vehicles in the Jones' caravan was hit by a rising barricade outside the stadium, with two of the Cowboys owner's children, Charlotte Jones and Jerry Jones Jr., and his grandson Shy Anderson Jr. in the car that was struck. The other cars in the caravan, including the one holding Jerry and his eldest son Stephen Jones, were unaffected.

Per The Athletic, the Jones family believes that Charlotte may have suffered a rib injury and Jerry Jr. may have suffered a head injury. The two were evaluated by Cowboys medical staff at the stadium, but were able to watch the rest of the game in the visiting owner's suite.

Dallas went on to lose 30-24 to the 49ers.

All three of Jerry Jones' children are co-owners and executives with the Cowboys: Stephen is the chief operating officer, while Charlotte is the chief brand officer and Jerry Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer.