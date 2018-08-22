Cowboys OL Travis Frederick Out Indefinitely With Autoimmune Disease

Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced Wednesday he was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome, which is an autoimmune disease.

There is no timetable for his return.

After missing practice recently, Frederick released the statement on his health, saying he's "very optimistic" about his condition.

An update on what’s going on with me: pic.twitter.com/KSkMUvyCWk — Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) August 22, 2018

Here's the statement:

"After a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks, I have been diagnosed with having Guillain Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune disease. In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective. I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage. My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.

"I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support."

The 27-year-old Frederick is a four-time Pro Bowler. He's started all 16 games in five seasons since he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2013.