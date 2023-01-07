Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

Frank Schwab
·2 min read

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.

The game means nothing to the Giants, but it is meaningful to the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers too.

The Eagles have not clinched the NFC East yet. With a win over the Giants they'll be division champs and also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers need a win and an Eagles loss to get the No. 1 seed. The Cowboys would win the NFC East if the Eagles lose and they beat the Washington Commanders.

None of that matters to the Giants. They want to get some rest before wild-card weekend, which is understandable.

Webb was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and has yet to throw an NFL pass. He has appeared in one game, with the Buffalo Bills in 2021, with two rushes for -3 yards, which came when he kneeled twice at the end of a 45-17 win over the New York Jets.

Webb finally gets his shot to get legitimate playing time in an NFL regular-season game. The Giants get to rest key players. The Cowboys and 49ers might not be happy about that.

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb is expected to get his first NFL start on Sunday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb is expected to get his first NFL start on Sunday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

