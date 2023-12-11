Cowboys make things interesting, Mahomes meltdown | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears.

Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more.

The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.

00:50 - Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders

5:55 - Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

16:20 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

23:55 - Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

30:50 - Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens

34:05 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns

37:50 - Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals

41:10 - Houston Texans @ New York Jets

45:40 - Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

51:10 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

53:40 - Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

57:10 - Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

1:00:50 - MNF Preview: Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants & Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”