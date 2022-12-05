Cowboys lasso Colts, score 54 points in huge SNF win I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 5, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win

Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season

Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team

PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!