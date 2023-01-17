Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game.

Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall after failing on his final try in Week 18. He was 50 of 53 on PATs in the regular season.

He was wide right on his first two kicks Monday night, pulled his third try wide left and then hit the top of the right upright on his fourth attempt.

Maher was solid on field goals this season, going 29 of 32 (90.6%) — including 9 of 11 from 50 yards or more, with a long of 60.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: Cowboys look to quiet criticism vs. Tom Brady and Bucs

    Contrary to what you've heard, the Cowboys weren't bad this season.

  • Live updates: Dallas Cowboys lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-6 in fourth quarter

    The Star-Telegram’s analysis, commentary, video and more of the big moments of the NFL playoff game.

  • Cowboys' Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points

    Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.

  • Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games. Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two st

  • Deion Sanders tells Manningcast Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t lose to Tampa Bay

    Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says Cowboys should win their Wild Card game against the Bucs

  • George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report

    The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.

  • 'Heartstopper' actor addresses backlash over 'Harry Potter' game role: I was cast 'before I was aware of JK Rowling's views'

    Sebastian Croft responded to criticism on Twitter saying that he was cast before he became "aware of" JK Rowling's controversial views on trans rights.

  • Half of Sask. residents support introducing Marshals Service, survey suggests

    Residents are somewhat divided about whether they support the provincial government introducing the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, a new survey suggests. The Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan, in partnership with CBC News, surveyed the public last month about their view on policing and community safety in Saskatchewan. The survey included a question about the Marshals Service. "We didn't have any data going into this, although, admittedly, I thought t

  • Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County

    U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.

  • Francesco Molinari hails ‘invaluable’ match play experience in Hero Cup win

    The Italian captained his Continental Europe side to victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

  • Blue Jays say bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down

    The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for a new bullpen coach. The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities. Toronto also said it would announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks.

  • As Russia tries to grow its army, a mobilized soldier recounts horror of Makiivka attack

    On New Year's Day, when at least four HIMARS rockets slammed into a school building in Eastern Ukraine housing hundreds of newly drafted Russian soldiers, it was another group of newly mobilized young men stationed nearby who got the call to help with the grim task of digging through the rubble and remains. One Russian soldier told CBC News that he and others in his group were ordered to search for the severely injured and the dead, but sometimes found only body parts. "There are way more than 1

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin