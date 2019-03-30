Cowboys haven't started discussions with two stars, still back-and-forth with DeMarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys have yet to secure three of their stars.

The team has been silent when it comes to contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing an unidentified source.

Even though Prescott and Cooper will be entering the final year of their respective contracts, Dallas is more concerned with securing other key players. ​The Cowboys saw "no rush" in opening discussions with the two yet, the report noted.

Instead, they are currently in a back-and-forth affair with free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Star-Telegram reported the two parties are far apart in discussions.

The two-time Pro Bowl player was already reportedly offered a deal for around $17 million per year before the Cowboys bumped it to $20 million.

Lawrence, however, felt it was a "low-ball offer" and is looking for something more comparable to the position-leading $23.5 million Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is getting.

Lawrence wants a deal worth $22.5 million, according to a report from The Athletic. It noted, citing an unidentified source, Lawrence said he wants “Khalil Mack money.”

Vice president Stephen Jones​ vaguely addressed the negotiation process with Lawrence, Prescott and Cooper at this week's NFL owner's meeting.

“Each negotiation is in its own place,” Jones said, via the Star-Telegram. “If we could get Dak done today, we would. If we could get Amari Cooper done today, we would. I wouldn’t necessarily say one has to come before the other. We’ll just see how each of those negotiations proceed.”

Lawrence, who turns 27 in April, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2014 draft.

He has tallied 25 sacks over the last two seasons.​



