Cowboys grant Ezekiel Elliott's request to be released

Ezekiel Elliott's time back in Dallas is over, the team announced Tuesday.

The Cowboys have granted the 29-year-old running back's request for a release. Elliott will be placed on waivers, and once he clears he will be eligible to sign with any team.

Elliott suited up for 15 games this season, rushing for 226 yards and three touchdowns. The most notable part of his return to the Cowboys came in Week 9 when he was inactive after missing and being late to team meetings and events.

Elliott spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys after they drafted him in 2016 with the fourth overall pick. He had several outstanding seasons with Dallas, but when the Cowboys drafted running back Tony Pollard in 2019, it seemed like owner Jerry Jones had handpicked Elliott's successor. So they let Elliott leave after the 2022 season, and he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

After he did not return to New England, Elliott reunited with the Cowboys in April on a one-year, $3 million deal.

The Cowboys had hoped Elliott could give their backfield a boost, but the position continued to be one of their weaknesses during a forgettable season. Entering Week 18, the Cowboys are 27th in rushing yards and yards per carry, and have scored the fewest rushing touchdowns (five) in the NFL.