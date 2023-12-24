Cowboys' gift keeps giving, as Amari Cooper reaches 2nd straight 1,000-yard season for Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Amari Cooper was practically free when the Dallas Cowboys decided they needed to trade him.

The Cleveland Browns sent the incredibly low price of a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap for Cooper in the 2022 offseason. The Cowboys might have some regrets. So do plenty of other teams.

Cooper has been great for the Browns, just like he was for the Cowboys and the Raiders before that. Cooper had 150 yards and a touchdown in the first 18 minutes of game play on Sunday against the Houston Texans. A 75-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco put the Browns up 14-0. His big start pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.

Incredibly, he's the first Browns receiver ever with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. All for the price of a fifth-round pick and moving back in the sixth round a bit. That's a heist.

Cooper is consistently and quietly among the best receivers in the NFL every season. It's his seventh 1,000-yard season in nine years in the NFL. Maybe more amazingly he hasn't even reached his 30th birthday.

Cooper should have a few years left as a top receiver in the NFL, too. Hopefully the Browns sent the Cowboys a Christmas card this month.