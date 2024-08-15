The Cowboys and Giants reportedly pulled off a very rare interdivisional trade, which is hard to process

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Jordan Phillips during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.

Two NFC East rivals have reportedly just completed a very rare interdivisional trade, which is a very strange thing to type.

Per multiple reports, the New York Giants are sending defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to the Dallas Cowboys for a late-round 2026 pick swap.

On its face, that's a solid move for Dallas, a team that was thin at the defensive tackle position and needed veteran depth like Phillips on the roster as it tries to make a playoff push in the NFC.

Outside of the strange fact that New York just signed Phillips in the offseason, it's just not often you see teams that absolutely despise each other like the Giants and Cowboys play nice and help each other out.

New York really did Dallas a solid here, which is something we're sure that Giants fans don't want to read. On the other hand, Cowboys fans might not want to tell the Giants "thank you" for sending them an answer at defensive tackle.

You tell me if this is really a win-win with that context.

It’s a pick swap — 6th rounder for a 7th rounder — in 2026. https://t.co/QG0xpghHcC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2024

