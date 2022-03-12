Cowboys finalizing trade of Amari Cooper to Browns for late-round pick

Amari Cooper clearly didn't want to take a pay cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys, who found a taker for his contract.

The Cleveland Browns are getting Cooper cheap, in terms of trade return. On Saturday afternoon the Browns were reportedly close to finalizing a trade that would send a fifth- and sixth-round pick to Dallas for Cooper and a sixth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. So, essentially, the Browns get a four-time Pro Bowl receiver for a fifth-round pick. And Cooper is just 27 years old.

There is another cost associated with the deal. Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Cowboys in 2020. His base salary is $20 million each of the next three seasons. That's a lot for a receiver who, while great at times, has dealt with injuries and inconsistency from his time with the Raiders through his Cowboys stint. That's a reason Dallas essentially chose Michael Gallup over Cooper.

The Browns are gambling, but it's at a position of need. Cleveland couldn't make Odell Beckham Jr. work and when the Browns cut him last season, it left them very thin at receiver. Trading for Cooper and his salary meant the Browns didn't have to compete with other teams to sign him if he was cut.

Cooper did have some big moments for the Cowboys. But Dallas decided he wasn't worth the money anymore. The Browns didn't mind taking on his salary.