Cowboys face many questions, including is the offense overrated?

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
The Dallas Cowboys season ended with a whimper this past Wild Card weekend, as they fell 23-17 in a game that didn't feel that close. The failed quarterback-run-then-spike with time running out was a microcosm of a season that began with incredibly lofty expectations.

The Cowboys had some bright spots along with some disappointments in fantasy as well. Hyped second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb ended as the WR18. Amari Cooper finished as WR27.

Dak Prescott had a great QB7 finish, though many expected a top 3-5 spot. Ezekiel Elliott still finished as the RB6 even though he looked sluggish and lost work to Tony Pollard at many points during the season. The biggest surprise among all these stars was a little-known tight end, Dalton Schultz, who finished as the TE3 on the year! He wasn't even drafted in standard .5 PPR leagues.

Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys
Dalton Schultz was a pleasant surprise for the Dallas Cowboys and fantasy managers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

But the bigger question to ponder here is ... the Dallas Cowboys offense, with all their big names, overrated in both fantasy and reality? And will the team make changes on that side of the ball — if any — in 2022?

Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon discuss it in the video above. They start with the aforementioned Lamb. Most fantasy managers used a third-round draft pick to select Lamb in 2021. You pretty much expected high-upside WR2, borderline WR1 numbers, especially considering the hype surrounding him. His running mate, Cooper, went a round later, usually around the time Cooper Kupp was being selected (talk about a difference in ROI). Both receivers failed to hit their expectations, with Cooper even drawing criticism from owner Jerry Jones.

And while Elliott finished as the RB6, is his inflated contract going to be a hindrance to the team's offseason moves? Will Schultz return to Dallas in free agency? With free-agent-to-be Michael Gallup tearing his ACL, will the Cowboys' offensive stars once again struggle to deliver?

Will it be more of the same in 2022? Or could there even be a shake up on the coaching staff?

