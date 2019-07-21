Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott planning trip abroad amid contract holdout, report says

Ezekiel Elliott appears to be looking for an escape.

According to ProFootballTalk, which cited an unidentified league source, the Cowboys running back "is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country" ahead of Dallas' training camp.

Florio had previously reported Elliott "privately said that he will hold out of training camp" if he doesn't receive a new deal.

Yahoo Sports later reported Elliott hasn’t made a definitive decision regarding his holdout but is "absolutely thinking it through and definitely wants an extension in the works."

The report noted "a big part of this is whether the two sides are feeling good about the progress of talks" after the "lines of communication have been open with Zeke’s camp for more than a month" as Elliott also dealt with the aftermath of an incident at a music festival in Las Vegas earlier this year in which he was handcuffed but not arrested.

Elliott, 23, has spent his entire career with the Cowboys after being selected fourth overall in the 2016 draft. He's set to earn $3.9 million in 2019 and the team picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract last month, which will pay him $9.1 million for the 2020 season.

The All-Pro earned his second rushing title in three years after he racked up 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on a league-high 304 carries last season while adding 77 receptions for three scores and 567 yards.

The Cowboys are scheduled to leave for training camp July 25 and hold their first practice July 27.