Cowboys extend reign as most valuable NFL team: Forbes

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a Dallas Cowboys football before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League team for an 11th consecutive year, valued at nearly twice the league average, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Monday.

The Cowboys, who have reached the playoffs only nine times since winning their last Super Bowl in 1995, are worth $4.8 billion, up 14 percent rise from last year, Forbes said.

Reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots ($3.7 billion) were joined by New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion) in the top five.

Forbes calculated the average value of the NFL's 32 teams at $2.52 billion, an 8 percent jump that was driven by hefty TV contracts and new stadiums and stadium renovations that help to generate more revenue from premium seating and amenities.

The 10 most valuable NFL teams:

1. Dallas Cowboys ($4.8 billion)

2. New England Patriots ($3.7 billion)

3. New York Giants ($3.3 billion)

4. Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion)

5. San Francisco 49ers ($3.05 billion)

6. Los Angeles Rams ($3 billion)

7. Chicago Bears ($2.85 billion)

8. Houston Texans ($2.80 billion)

9. New York Jets ($2.75 billion)

10. Philadelphia Eagles ($2.65 billion)

For the complete list visit (http://Forbes.com/NFL)

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by David Goodman)