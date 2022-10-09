Cowboys defense swarms depleted Rams to help Dallas win fourth in a row with Cooper Rush at QB

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·3 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Cooper Rush Show came to Tinsel Town and kept rolling to conquer the defending Super Bowl champions.

Rush remained perfect as the fill-in replacement for the injured Dak Prescott, helping the Dallas Cowboys topple the Los Angeles Rams 22-10. Dallas (4-1) won for the fourth consecutive game as Prescott rehabs from surgery for a broken thumb.

And for the fourth consecutive game, Rush didn’t commit a turnover – the minimal-mistake flow essential to the plan for winning without Prescott.

No, Rush didn’t have monster numbers – he completed 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards, with zero TDs.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

STAYING UNBEATEN: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Arizona Cardinals to improve to 5-0

NO CHANCE: Josh Allen decimates Steelers defense with four touchdowns in Buffalo's rout

Yet he had plenty of help: A fumble returned 19 yards for a touchdown by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and a blocked punt by defensive end Dorance Armstrong that led to a field goal gave the Cowboys an early 9-0 lead. Running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run. Brett Maher booted three field goals. And Dallas’ defense kept quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense in check, including an interception by safety Malik Hooker and sack-strip by linebacker Micah Parsons to seal the game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams (2-3) lost for the second time in six days as their Super Bowl hangover continues.

Three other things we learned from Dallas-LA:

Having the top performing Cooper wasn’t enough.

Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp was undoubtedly the “best available Cooper” on the field at SoFi Stadium. Kupp caught seven passes for 125 yards – the huge chunk coming on his 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Typical stuff. After posting a “Triple Crown” receiving season in 2021, Kupp is off to another potentially phenomenal season. Yet it’s too bad for the Rams – without two key wideouts from last year, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Robert Woods, and with O-line woes and running game issues – that there isn’t much more than Kupp to spark the LA offense.

Patchwork is a way of life for the Rams offensive line.

An unrelenting rash of injuries has forced LA to roll with a different starting O-line combination in each of its five games this season. On Sunday, that meant first-year pro Jeremiah Kolone got the nod at center as Coleman Shelton was placed on IR. This constant shuffling was undoubtedly one factor in the duress quarterback Matthew Stafford often found himself facing and in the assortment of negative-yardage rushing plays that plagued running back Cam Akers. Then again, Dallas’ deep D-line was another factor.

Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons or Dorance Armstrong?

In a game that featured two of the NFL’s most dominating defensive players in Donald (three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year) and Parsons (reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year), Armstrong, a fifth-year pro with a decidedly lower profile, proved to be quite the scene-stealer with a pair of huge big plays in the first quarter that helped Dallas set the pace early. Armstrong beat guard David Edwards with an inside swim move to sack Stafford and force the fumble that Tank Lawrence returned 19 yards for Dallas’ first touchdown. On the ensuing drive, Armstrong barreled up the middle to block Riley Dixon’s punt, which led to the Brett Maher field goal that made it 9-zip, less than 7 minutes into the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys defense swarms depleted Rams to win fourth in a row

Latest Stories

  • Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett do most everything for Seahawks but play D; 39-32 loss at Saints

    Seattle’s most troublesome area malfunctions again, allowing 440 yards to deny the team first place in the NFC West.

  • Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury

    Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy. One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it "very tough to get him back.” “I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

  • Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

    Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Bills QB Josh Allen has big day before showdown vs. Chiefs

    Josh Allen was on fire against the Steelers.

  • Cowboys move to 4-1 with Cooper Rush as defense suffocates Rams on road

    Earlier in the week, Rush said quarterback win statistics are often "inflated." Sunday's performance reflected it.

  • TMZ: Jordan Poole called Draymond Green ‘b*tch’ multiple times before punch

    Fast forward to Wednesday's practice. Our sources on site say Poole called several fouls during a scrimmage, and Draymond called him a "bitch" multiple times as a result. Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Emiliano Carchia @ ...

  • ‘SNL’ Roasts Herschel Walker Fundraising $500,000 After Abortion Scandal: Money’s the Only Thing He’s ‘Willing to Raise’ (Video)

    The "Weekend Update" hosts joked that the Georgia Senate candidate and Mehmet Oz are both "trying to lose" with all these scandals

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while