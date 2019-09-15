Cowboys contract updates: Dak Prescott negotiations stalled, Amari Cooper unlikely to re-sign this season

The Cowboys have already signed several key players to contract extensions this season, but there are a few stars still waiting to reach a new deal.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper have been in negotiations, though it looks like it might be a little while before the two receive new contracts from Dallas.

NFL Network reported Sunday that talks between the quarterback and the Cowboys have stalled. The report noted it "doesn't seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future" and one potential holdup could be the length of the extension.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys extension talks with QB Dak Prescott have stalled a bit, and a look at a possible reason why pic.twitter.com/H9P9AaMZQp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

The update comes shortly after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott's new deal is "imminent," though he seemingly backtracked on his comments. Jones later said the quarterback might have a different opinion on where the two sides stand. The Cowboys were optimistic they would be able to reach a new deal before Week 1, but that didn't happen.

Cooper, on the other hand, is less likely to re-sign this season, according to ESPN, which cited unidentified sources. The report added that the Cowboys want Cooper in Dallas and the receiver wants to be there, but Cooper is taking a patient approach.

Story continues

"There haven't been a lot of negotiations with Amari, period," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this month (per the Dallas Morning News). "And I'm not free to be able to share why. I think at some point we'll start that. I don't know what their parameters will be."

MORE: Jaguars unhappy Chiefs’ Chris Jones wasn’t fined for Nick Foles hit, report says | Minkah Fitzpatrick trade update: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross 'somewhat surprised' about request | Saquon Barkley offers young fan tickets to Giants game after DeMarcus Lawrence snub

He said in late July that whether his new contract comes during the offseason or regular season, "it's not really a big deal" to him, and he thinks "it's going to come naturally."

Dallas acquired Cooper through a trade with the Raiders in October last season in exchange for a 2019 first-round draft pick, which gives reason to believe the two sides will eventually reach an agreement.