Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy fined over too-physical practices for 2nd straight year

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has once again run afoul of the NFL over how he conducts his practices.

McCarthy was fined $100,000 for practices deemed too physical by the league, per ESPN's Todd Archer, the second straight year the coach has received such a sanction. The Cowboys have also been docked an organized team activity during the 2023 offseason.

The Cowboys were one of three teams fined last offseason for overly physical practices, the two others being the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. In that case, McCarthy was fined $50,000 while the team itself was fined $100,000 and docked an OTA for this current offseason.

After those punishments, McCarthy said the league pointed out seven to nine plays as problematic and described the situation as a learning experience.

From ProFootballTalk:

“I actually had a very good conversation with the league office,” McCarthy said of the fine he received. “I thought it was informative. I think they’re in a very tough spot. Not as tough as my spot because it came out of my pocket. But I think first and foremost, we’re doing it the right way. There’s no question about that. Our players are trying to do it the right way.

“I think there were seven to nine plays that we looked at as a group, and frankly, the majority of them involved younger players, so to me it’s a learning experience. I think like anything in life, if you’re punished for trying to do too much the right way as opposed to not doing enough the right way, I think that’s a healthy experience to learn from.”

Apparently, McCarthy still has some learning to do.

McCarthy is preparing to enter this third season with the Cowboys. The team is coming off a 12-5 season that saw them win their first NFC East title in three years, but fall to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 01: Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
The Cowboys have lost another offseason OTA. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
