Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reportedly sued for $250K by landlord over unpaid rent, property damage

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is being sued by a former landlord for up to $250,000 over a failure to pay rent and other issues, according to Dallas' WFAA.

The landlord, Rose Marie Yadegar, reportedly filed the lawsuit in Denton County in Dec. 2022, three months after she said Diggs signed a lease for a property with a $5,500 monthly rent in March. Yadegar alleges that Diggs only paid a timely payment in the first month of the lease, and eventually vacated the property on July 22 in lieu of an eviction.

Between unpaid rent and late payments, Yadegar claims Diggs owes her $33,500, plus the final two months and $11,000 of the lease.

Additionally, she reportedly says Diggs left the property in a state that required $3,400 in repairs to the property, $531 in deep cleaning for carpets and $2,500 in legal costs for the eviction process. The terms of the lease also allegedly have Diggs on the hook for her attorney's fees.

Diggs' attorney Scott Becker reportedly filed a response denying Yadegar's claims and demanding proof.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V&#xe1;squez)
Trevon Diggs has made more than $5 million as an NFL player. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Claiming the dispute stemmed from "some misunderstanding or miscommunication," Becker said some acquaintances appeared to have taken advantage of Diggs:

"He thought this matter was completely resolved," Becker said. "So, to have this situation arise out of the blue was a bit of a shock to him."

Becker said Diggs is working to work this out and solve the problem, and that he's not trying to be difficult.

"We certainly feel badly for her if that's the case that there's damage to the property," he said. "My client didn't cause that damage and we look forward to working it out with her... You become a target for things and that may be happening here."

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, is coming off his third season in the NFL with the Cowboys. He has made $5.0 million in career earnings since entering the league, according to Spotrac, which doesn't include sponsorship money.

