Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs makes social media plea to get brother Stefon out of Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills suffered a frustrating 24-22 home loss on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a modest three catches for 34 yards in the stunning defeat. Shortly after the game, Stefon’s brother Trevon, who is out for the season due to a knee injury, posted on social media in defense of Stefon while simultaneously taking a jab at Buffalo.

“Man 14 Gotta get up outta there,” Trevon wrote.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Trevon’s post on X, formerly Twitter, came just after the Bills’ deflating Week 10 loss. The Bills had four costly turnovers in the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen (two interceptions and one loss fumble) was the culprit of three of Buffalo’s turnovers. Allen now leads the NFL with 11 interceptions.

“Shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place,” Allen said postgame. “A lot of bad football. A lot of bad football.”

The loss dropped the defending AFC East champion Bills to 5-5 on the season and second in the division behind the 6-3 Miami Dolphins.

Trevon’s post on social media is just the latest in an ongoing saga between Stefon and the Bills.

Last season, the Bills wide receiver was noticeably frustrated in Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. His frustrations boiled over to the offseason when he was absent during a portion of Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp. His agitation this offseason reportedly stemmed from his role in the Bills offense.

Monday’s loss to the Broncos surely isn’t going over well for the Diggs brothers. Trevon pretty much confirmed as much on social media.

