Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 3 extra points vs. Bucs, drawing ire of Dak Prescott

Brett Maher picked a bad night to have the yips.

Maher, the Dallas Cowboys' kicker, had a good regular season. He was 50-of-53 on extra-point attempts and hit 90.6% of his field goals.

Then on Monday night, he couldn't hit anything in the first half. In an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maher missed all three extra points. That's as many as he missed in 17 regular-season games. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Maher became the first player to miss three extra points in a playoff game.

Maher's first two extra points went wide right. He seemed to overcompensate on his third kick and hooked it wide left.

The Cowboys led 18-0 at halftime but it should have been 21-0, and quarterback Dak Prescott was rightfully angry on the sideline after the third missed extra point.

Dak Prescott not happy about another Brett Maher missed extra point

Maher's struggles started in Week 18 when he missed his only extra-point attempt against the Washington Commanders. He seemed flustered Monday night.

According to StatMuse, the record for missed extra points in a game dating back to 1960 was three. Maher tied that in the first half. No wonder the Cowboys were frustrated.