Cowboys' Brett Maher, who missed four extra-point kicks last game, has first try blocked Sunday

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has struggled over the past two games.

Maher had his extra-point attempt blocked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam during the second quarter of the NFC divisional round game. But in the third quarter, Maher converted a 25-yard field goal to tie the game at 9 apiece.

Maher's extra point try came after Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a 4-yard touchdown to make the game 6-3 with 9:25 in the second quarter.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who cited NFL Research, there have been a total of eight blocked extra point attempts this season and playoffs.

Maher’s errant extra-point try came on the heels of him missing four extra-point attempts in a row during Monday's 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 1 of 5 in the game.

The Cowboys kicker made 50 of 53 extra-point attempts and connected on 29 of 32 field goals in the regular season.

Maher’s accuracy, however, hasn’t translated in the postseason. He is now 1 of 6 on extra points, but he has made his lone field goal.

Maher’s inaccuracy was a concern for Dallas leading up to Sunday. The Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad this week, but didn't activate him ahead of the game versus San Francisco.

“It doesn’t take anything away from our trust in Brett,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of the signing. “I just think it’s part of the responsibility. Player acquisition’s a 365-day [thing], this is nothing out of the norm for us.”

During pregame warmups at Levi’s Stadium, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a discussion with Maher after he missed a couple of practice field-goal attempts, per The Athletic.

The fourth-year kicker has made 95 percent (128 of 134) of his extra-point attempts and connected on 81 percent (94 of 116) of his field-goal tries in 54 career regular-season games.

