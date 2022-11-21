Cowboys blow out Vikings, showing them how tough Super Bowl path in NFC will be

The Minnesota Vikings’ path to the postseason is smooth.

They carry a four-game lead in their division. They’ve mastered the art of winning close, five times rebounding from a deficit to mount a game-winning drive. Wins against talented teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins help pad the Vikings’ resume.

But the outlook for Minnesota upon arrival in the playoffs?

That, after a 40-3 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, is now far murkier.

Because Minnesota may be 8-2, but those two losses were this blowout to Dallas and a 24-7 Week 2 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles. And who must Minnesota outplay to advance out of the NFC en route to a Super Bowl?

That very caliber of NFC team.

The Cowboys dominated Minnesota in every area. Dak Prescott completed 88% of his passes, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled early. Tony Pollard raced to 189 scrimmage yards and two catch-and-run touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott added another 47 yards from scrimmage. Not until their eighth possession did Dallas even punt.

On defense, the Cowboys moved past a two-game stretch in which they allowed 200+ rushing yards to contain Minnesota to 73 net ground yards. That allowed Dallas’ pass rush to thoroughly swarm Kirk Cousins, five Cowboys players sacking Cousins a career-worst seven times — including an ominous Micah Parsons strip-sack on Minnesota’s first series.

Even the Cowboys’ special teams came up clutch, kicker Brett Maher perfect on four extra points and four field goals, his range on full display with makes from 27, 50, 53 and 60 yards out. (Maher actually made the 60-yarder twice, when a weirdly timed replay review required he kick again, but we digress.)

After a devastating overtime loss in Green Bay last week, the Cowboys showed how complete they could be. The Vikings, meanwhile, looked like exactly who their record says they are: a team whose NFC wins have come against a group with a combined 39% win percentage.

