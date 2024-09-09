Cowboys, Bears & Dolphins win on dramatic first NFL Sunday

(L-R) Tyreek Hill, Dak Prescott and Caleb Williams all made the headlines in Week One of the new NFL season [BBC Sport]

Dak Prescott celebrated his record contract in style, Caleb Williams won on his debut and Tyreek Hill went from a run-in with the law to running into the end zone as NFL Sundays returned with a bang.

Nine teams started new quarterbacks, eight teams had new head coaches at the helm and one NFL legend started his new job as Tom Brady entered the broadcast booth for the opening Sunday of the season.

The Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins all earned eye-catching comeback wins while the New England Patriots produced the upset of the day by beating the Bengals in Cincinnati.

And the final game of the night saw a thrilling overtime victory for the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of their epic play-off game last season.

With a lot of Sunday's games, though, the results were only part of the story.

Williams joins exclusive rookie club

Caleb Williams is the first QB number one draft pick to win his first start in 22 years [Getty Images]

Caleb Williams joined an exclusive club as just the fourth quarterback selected with the number one pick at the draft to win in week one of their rookie season - but it was far from an impressive introduction.

Although the Chicago Bears came from 17 points down to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17, Williams passed for just 93 yards and no touchdowns as his defence and special teams did the damage.

"Yeah, I don't care about stats. I feel great," said Williams, who succeeded where the last 15 top-pick QBs have failed by winning on his first start.

"To be honest with you, I feel great."

Williams will continue to do things his own way, as he showed by again sporting his painted fingernails which have previously attracted attention - this time with his shirt number 18 and 'Da Bears' on them.

Prescott celebrates record pay day

Dak Prescott is the first NFL player in history to earn $60m a season [Getty Images]

Just hours before the first game of the season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got a phone call in his hotel from his agent telling him he'd just become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott's $240m deal makes him the first NFL player ever to average $60m a season, but he insists his only focus now is ending Dallas' 28-year wait for a Super Bowl.

"It's my only motivation," Prescott said. "Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That's my motivation."

It was the dominant Dallas defence, though, that starred in their 33-17 win at the Cleveland Browns, as they sacked opposing QB Deshaun Watson six times and grabbed two interceptions.

And the rest of the team expects to share in Prescott's success.

"They're expecting Rolexes," said Prescott with a smile. "Everybody is giving me their wrist size."

Hill responds to police incident

Tyreek Hill replicated his police detainment after scoring a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins [Reuters]

Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal with the last kick of the game to grab the win after a dramatic day for the Miami Dolphins and star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill sparked an improbable 20-17 comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars after racing away for an 80-yard TD just hours after being being detained in handcuffs by police for a traffic incident en route to the Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite celebrating his touchdown with a tongue-in-cheek re-enactment of the incident, Hill knows there's a serious side to things.

"I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you're in a situation like that - put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen."

He added: "Wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss. Still trying to figure it out."

The Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating the incident.

NFL Week One round-up

Josh Allen (17) had to do it all himself for the Buffalo Bills [Getty Images]

Josh Allen produced a trademark superman show for the Buffalo Bills, throwing two TDs and and running in two himself, including a superb leaping effort, to rally his side from 14 points down to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Leaving the stadium with his left hand heavily strapped will be a worry though, as it looks like Allen may have to do a serious amount of heavy lifting for his team.

After losing by a point in the play-offs, the Los Angeles Rams lost in overtime in their return to Detroit Lions but both sides showed they could well meet again in the post-season - and who knows what would happen in the trilogy.

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was backed to instil some fight into his squad - but not literally - after his side had a mass rumble with big rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh won his first game back in the NFL in 12 years and even got on the field himself as he tried to calm the squabble that saw both Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer and Raiders cornerback Josh Jones ejected for fighting.

Minnesota's Andrew van Ginkel produced one of the plays of the day with an incredible one-handed interception he returned for a touchdown as the Vikings battered the New York Giants 28-6.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their 11th straight season opener, but they could have a real star on their hands in QB Anthony Richardson, who produced a booming 60-yard TD throw as one of three total scores in a display full of promise.

Washington will have similar good feelings about rookie Jayden Daniels, who showed Lamar Jackson-like ability when running in two TDs despite his side being well beaten by Tampa Bay.

It looks like a another long, hard season ahead for the Carolina Panthers based on their trouncing in New Orleans. Perhaps another number one pick for them next year?

Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields started ahead of injured Russell Wilson, but the focus is on the fearsome defence they have again this year, which shackled Kirk Cousins in his Atlanta Falcons debut.

Mick Macdonald got his head coaching career off to a winning start in Seattle, where Denver rookie Bo Nix threw two interceptions in a real baptism of fire - but ran in a score on a late drive that hinted he could have a decent future.

NFL Results - Week One

NFL Highlights - Week One

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, but only after a dramatic finish.

Saquon Barkley made a dream debut for the Philadelphia Eagles as they beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first ever trip to brazil.