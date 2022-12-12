Cowboys avoid disastrous upset, but Texans exposed issues that can't be ignored

Jori Epstein
·NFL reporter
·7 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys, and their fans, have a choice.

They can view their 27-23 win over the Houston Texans through rose-colored glasses, celebrating the franchise’s first string of consecutive seasons with double-digit victories since 1996. They can marvel at the clinical two-minute work Dallas demonstrated both with a defensive stand and with a resulting 98-yard, game-winning drive.

“All my mind is on, totally, is that 98-yard drive to win the game,” team owner Jerry Jones said from the stadium bowels Sunday afternoon. “Hello, Dak Prescott.”

Or the Cowboys can emerge from Sunday’s near upset with reason to worry after trailing 29 of the final 30 minutes despite entering 17.5-point favorites. Eleven tipped passes on offense? Zero sacks on defense? A muffed punt return? Each phase erred on this disjointed day.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs off the field after defeating the Houston Texans on Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs off the field after defeating the Houston Texans on Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

“If you want to do great things, just because you slip by doesn’t mean it’s perfect,” Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons said. “If you’re OK with average or OK, then that’s just tough.”

The reality: Evidence abounds for both philosophies. The Cowboys would do wise to integrate them. Plan their next steps through either lens alone, and the nearly-assuredly-playoff-bound squad will be ripe for another postseason disappointment.

Here’s a breakdown of where the Cowboys advanced on Sunday, where they regressed, and how they must address each to maximize their potential.

‘It was a faith check’

The Cowboys need not look back earlier than November to remember the pain of blowing a fourth-quarter lead. They entered Lambeau Field that week with a 195-0 franchise record when ahead by 14 or more in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers, as he is wont to do vs. Dallas, rallied his squad back to an overtime victory.

Such is life in the NFL these days. Entering this week, 63 games featured a comeback victory or tie after a team trailed in the fourth quarter. That’s the most comebacks in league history through 13 weeks. So it’s fact rather than cliche to insist this league of parity demands the skill of finishing when the game’s on the line. Prescott said he believes this comeback will benefit the team more than their recent blowouts.

“You have to play one-score games, here in the back end against our division or in the playoffs,” the Cowboys quarterback said. “It was a faith check. A faith check. Everybody on that sideline, everybody within this organization knew what we were capable of and knew we were going to win that game.

“We obviously went out there and got it done.”

The Cowboys excelled in the final 4 minutes of the game following Prescott’s interception that set up the Texans at the 4-yard line, raring to extend their 23-20 lead. Dallas’ defense held tight through four high-stakes downs, stopping each and even delivering two tackles for loss.

The offense took over with 98 yards to the end zone, 3:20 remaining in the game. Prescott used his arms, legs, and four different weapons to march downfield for a touchdown. The drive looked so clean it was difficult to fathom how this same group, with some of the same plays against the same coverages, had botched execution so thoroughly beforehand.

“The great teams find a way to win those types of games,” said tight end Dalton Schultz, whose 87-yard day included three catches for 52 yards on the game-winning drive. “So winning that game late obviously gives us a chunk of confidence.”

Mistakes the Cowboys must learn from

Great teams, indeed, find ways to win gritty. But do great teams turn the ball over four times against a now 1-11-1 squad? Do great teams fail to sack the quarterback once? Dallas’ previously league-leading sack machine (the Philadelphia Eagles jumped ahead, 49 to 48, with a seven-sack Sunday) only generated one hit on the Texans’ duo of quarterbacks.

Prescott and his receivers were severely off-rhythm most of the day, Texans defenders getting a hand on a whopping 11 of his 39 pass attempts. No previous game this season had featured more than six passes defensed, though Prescott has now had at least four passes defensed in four of Dallas’ last five games.

Cowboys coaches often look not only at turnovers but also more broadly at turnover opportunities, knowing the more opportunities to change the game, the more they will successfully do so. Prescott, in eight active games this season, has now thrown nine interceptions.

His previous worst career mark, 0.81 interceptions per game, came in 2017. This year: He’s averaging 1.1 per game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy routinely emphasizes how closely winning the turnover battle correlates with winning a game. Such mistakes, even if they at times align with the Cowboys’ competitive and aggressive play style, can easily wreck a promising playoff contest.

Prescott was startled to hear the data in his postgame press conference, characterizing the turnovers as “very, very frustrating.” Even as coaches characterize some as receivers’ “faults” due to route depth and spacing concerns, Prescott’s decision making is contributing. The Texans challenged him with disguises, a greater volume of coverage diversity than expected and tight windows that tempted him to take chances. His hand was hit on the second interception; a more conservative decision nonetheless would be wise in a repeat scenario.

“Unfortunate on some of them, but I’ve got to find a way to take better care of the ball,” Prescott said. “Damn right, it is frustrating. It is not something that I’ve ever been OK with or ever will be OK with. But I am not going to not be aggressive. I’ve worked too hard, and this team has worked too hard. We have created too great of a chemistry for me to not be aggressive and not try to make the throws I know I can make.

“But damn sure: I’ve got to be smarter and just weigh the risk versus reward in a split second. It is just part of my preparation and something I promise y’all I will clean up.”

If the Cowboys can eliminate, or at last meaningfully reduce turnovers, that will solve plenty of the issues their defense faced Sunday. Seventeen of the Texans’ 23 points resulted from turnover-gifted possessions, including both touchdowns.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) on Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) on Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Parsons pointed to the Texans’ run game, use of screens and quick passing game as reasons Dallas’ pass rush was neutralized to its first zero-sack performance of the season, the group previously generating at least two a pop. The Texans started quarterback Davis Mills but used quarterback Jeff Driskel in an unusually heavy number of plays, Driskel rushing six times and attempting six passes as the Texans sought to confuse the Cowboys’ angles and personnel packages.

“And those quarterbacks today looked like Brett Favre,” Jones quipped. “They gave us more than we wanted today and we were fortunate to have that 98-yard drive.”

The Cowboys travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars next week for one more competition they’ll be favored in before a highly anticipated Christmas Eve game against the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas likely won’t have a chance to catch Philadelphia in the division. But in the teams' first matchup with Dak Prescott at the helm (he was out with an injury when the teams faced off on Oct. 16), expect the game’s tenor and competitive level to foreshadow playoff, if not NFC Championship-level, competition.

If the Cowboys can hang around for a competitive fourth quarter, they may have a chance to implement the muscle they just flexed vs. Houston.

“I think we’re a better team than when we entered the game,” Jones said. “To drive 98 yards with the game on the line, I think any time you can live through that and have a positive result, you’re better for it.”

Follow Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Calgary Flames visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night. Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls. Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12. Damantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 20 points. Keegan Murray h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w