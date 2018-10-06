Cowboys aren't interested in re-signing Dez Bryant, says Jerry Jones

Dez Bryant recently expressed interest in re-signing with Dallas, but it appears the Cowboys aren't interested in working out a new deal for the receiver.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Friday on 105.3 The Fan that a reunion with Bryant isn't part of the conversation, and he said it wasn't in the team's best interest to add him back to the roster.

"It just seems like [Bryant] is a Cowboy, but we've got to look at what we're all having to deal with and that is what's in the best interest of the team," Jones said (via NFL.com). "So, that's a different story there.

"I'm just trying to say we feel good about Dez and wish him the very best. And trust me, if it were in our best interests – his and ours and the team's – then he would be on the field for the Cowboys."

Jones was asked if his response would be different if he had the lone vote on a decision regarding Bryant, but he reinforced the notion that he agrees with where both sides are right now.

"I agree with where we are and his status right now," Jones said. "I agree with that."

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was cut by the Cowboys in April. He spent his entire eight-season NFL career with Dallas and turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens in April. He had expressed interest in playing for the Browns, but Bryant didn't sign with them after Cleveland reportedly offered him a base deal worth less than $5 million.

Bryant, 29, had 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season; he led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014. During his time with Dallas, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.



