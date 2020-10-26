Report: Washington's Jon Bostic not expected to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended for his late hit to the head of Andy Dalton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Bostic is instead expected to face a “hefty fine,” Michael Gehlken reported for the Dallas Morning News.

Bostic was ejected for the play and Dalton had to be helped to the locker room with his arms around two athletic trainers to stay up. It was the second devastating injury to a Dallas Cowboys quarterback this season as Dak Prescott suffered a dislocated ankle and compound fracture two weeks ago.

Rookie Ben DiNucci came in for Dallas. The Cowboys lost, 25-3, to Washington on Sunday.

Bostic’s late hit on Dalton

The hit came with 6:20 left in the third quarter. Dalton took the ball himself and was giving himself up by sliding to avoid contact. Bostic came in with Dalton almost fully on the ground already and delivered a head-to-head hit. Dalton’s helmet came off and he was down on the field for a few moments in a scary scene.

Dalton, 32, is now in concussion protocol. He was in “good spirits” after the game, a team spokesperson said via Pro Football Talk, and flew home with the team. DiNucci said afterward he spoke with Dalton and he has little memory of the play, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Cowboys, WFT coaches disappointed in situation

Head coach Mike McCarthy seemed concerned and disappointed after the game that no Cowboys went after Bostic following the dirty hit in a stand for their teammate.

Washington coach Ron Rivera apologized to McCarthy after the game, via Pro Football Talk, to say his team doesn’t play that way and it “was unfortunate that it happened.” Rivera said he told Bostic, “You’re a veteran guy, you should know better.”

Players have been suspended before for late hits, or in certain cases a history of brutal hits or unnecessary play. The reasons for suspension typically include the chance of injury — which happened in this case — and if a hit could be avoided.

