Cowboys and Eagles beat each other’s backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength

Dak Prescott showed resiliency in throwing for 347 yards and 3 TDs

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·5 min read

As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team’s frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises.

“Mike, you guys are a hell of a team,” Sirianni said. “We’ll probably be seeing you guys again.”

From Sirianni’s lips to the ears of the football gods, we can only hope for that third meeting between these two teams, which would be the score-settler in the 2022 season edition of this rivalry. It’s certainly necessary, too, as neither franchise has managed a complete game against the other in two meetings. While both games were entertaining affairs, the reality is each team beat the other’s backup quarterback largely by seizing on the understudies' mistakes. First with Philadelphia knocking off a Cooper Rush-led Dallas in October with three interceptions, followed by the Cowboys returning the favor on Christmas Eve against a Gardner Minshew-led Eagles offense plagued by turnovers.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Gardner Minshew (10), pictured getting tackled by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and cornerback Nahshon Wright, threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on Saturday against Dallas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Elements of both wins were exciting and telling, yet neither was as fulfilling as a game played with two full-strength quarterback slots. The winner of that meeting is the one we should all want to see against that daunting San Francisco 49ers defense in an NFC title game.

You get the feeling both of these teams know it, too. After all, it wasn’t just the first though on Sirianni’s mind when he greeted McCarthy at midfield on Saturday. It echoed in postgame interviews, too.

Asked about his confidence in potentially running into the Eagles in the playoffs, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott replied, “Very confident.”

“That’s big on big,” Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb told reporters of a potential third game.

“I think both teams probably hope we see each other again,” McCarthy said. “Because you know what that means.”

It means both teams would have made good on the strides they’ve shown all season. From Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showcasing an ever-expanding MVP caliber set of skills, to Prescott showing a brand of resiliency that may very well be his next significant progression as he enters his prime. A resiliency that was never more apparent than after Prescott threw a horrible interception in the first quarter Saturday, getting returned for a 42-yard touchdown by defensive end Josh Sweat.

That was the second straight drive ended by a Prescott pick-six, going back to last Sunday's overtime loss at the Jaguars, when Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins took a walk-off interception for a 52-yard touchdown. This time, Prescott’s mistake put the Cowboys into a 10-0 hole less than six minutes into the game, doing nothing to stifle mounting angst over his seven interceptions in the previous four games. But Prescott’s response this time was remarkable: 14 straight completions and a multitude of big plays down the stretch that left him with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns. Inside of that was also an incomprehensible 52-yard pass to recently added wideout T.Y. Hilton on third-and-30.

In many ways, Prescott bouncing back was the microcosm of this game that mattered most because it bailed out a defense that created turnovers but also got pushed around at times and gashed on big plays. Unquestionably, Dallas' defensive unit raises red flags down the stretch. The interior of the defensive line looks problematic and the secondary looks vulnerable to big plays when the front end pass rushers aren’t wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage. Notable in that mix is that the Eagles appeared to target cornerback Trevon Diggs at least three times with plays designed to take advantage of his aggressive style.

That’s not to say Philadelphia's defense was any better. Despite a superior secondary when fully healthy, the Eagles gave up several big plays and at times looked capable of being pushed around by Dallas at the line of scrimmage. In the larger picture, this is what has been arguably the most striking about the Cowboys and Eagles: In may ways, they mirror each other in their ability to play elite, Super Bowl-caliber offense and defense. But they are each also capable of breakdowns or inconsistency, depending on the health of their units.

Both are capable of executing dominant offenses either running or throwing the football behind top-tier (once again, when healthy) offensive lines. Both also are capable of deploying top-tier defenses that can produce game-changing spates of turnovers and sacks. All things being nearly equal, the Eagles’ biggest edge might be their offensive line and cornerbacks, as well as Hurts' two-way playmaking. Conversely, the Cowboys have the best overall defensive player in the matchup in edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is capable of wrecking games almost single-handedly.

Put it all together and what you get is what we’ve seen: two teams that have created exciting matchups this season despite each being down a quarterback in their respective wins. Divisional record aside, neither exits the season with bragging rights until it knocks off the other when both are at full strength or advances out of the NFC to the Super Bowl.

It may take resolving the first part of that equation to achieve the second part. And if that’s the case, it will undoubtedly be the definitive collision that everyone is now waiting for.

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems

    Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games

  • Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.

  • All 43 New Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022, Ranked Worst to Best (aPhotos)

    Film Reviews Editor Alonso Duralde found time for dozens of new holiday offerings among the year-end awards bait

  • Bills clinch AFC East title as rushing attack fuels sluggish win over Bears

    It wasn't always, pretty but the Buffalo Bills won their third straight division title with a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.

  • High winds, powerful waves hit Crystal Beach, Ont.

    A winter storm brought high winds — and rising waters — to the Lake Erie community.

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Raiders lose Pro Bowler Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers

    Jones left the field on a cart in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

  • 45 Celebrity Kids Who Were Literally Born To Be Famous

    Being born into an A-list family means you're pretty much guaranteed to be famous if you want it. Proof? All the talented celeb kids.

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Blue Jays acquire Varsho from Diamondbacks for Moreno and Gurriel Jr.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Varsho hit 27 homers and drove in 74 runs for the Diamondbacks last season. He gives the Blue Jays a much-needed power bat from the left side. Gurriel spent five seasons with Toronto. He hit five homers and drove in 52 runs last season. Moreno was one of Toronto's top prospects. He made his big-league debut last June and

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco