Cowboy Cerrone provides update on grotesque UFC 238 eye injury and what’s next

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone had an epic first round with Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on Saturday in Chicago, but he ended up losing the fight when he was deemed medically unfit to continue.

Though Cerrone and Ferguson waged an intense battle in the first round, Ferguson took over in round two, picking Cerrone apart. Cowboy wore the damage on his face, which was bloody and swollen.

Ferguson landed a punch after the horn at the end of the second round, causing a bit of a stir amongst Cerrone fans, particularly when Cowboy couldn't answer the bell for round three.

Cerrone survived to the end of round two, but in between rounds blew his nose, which caused his right eye to swell shut. Though fans and pundits were up in arms about Ferguson's late punch, even Cerrone quickly admitted that the punch had nothing to do with him not being allowed to fight to the end.

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference, indicated that Cerrone likely had an orbital fracture, but when Cerrone provided an update on Tuesday, he shot down any speculation about any serious injuries resulting from the damage Ferguson inflicted.

"I’m in good health. Thanks for all the message and concerns," Cerrone wrote on Instagram. "Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital."

Cerrone didn't give a timeline for his recovery, but in true Cowboy fashion, was already calling for his next fight, which he'd happily take mulligan with Ferguson.

"Sitting and waiting for the rematch or next fight."

