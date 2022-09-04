Cowboy Boots Market to Record a CAGR of 6.9%, Valuation to Reach US$ 462.8 Mn by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per the new market research report on cowboy boots conducted by the FMI, the overall market share of the said market is rising constantly and is predicted to surpass than any other broad geographical region during the projected years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cowboy boots market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 6.9% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The cowboy boots market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 462.8 Million by the end of year 2032 by increasing from the current valuation of US$ 237.5 Million in 2022. 

Current fashion preferences among young people worldwide as Western culture becomes more prevalent can be regarded as the major factor for the acceptance of cowboy boots as a trending product.  With the development of telecommunication and transportation technologies, cultural barriers are rapidly dissolving, and supply of cowboy boots are already witnessed all over the world.

Demand for cowboy boots has increased as a result of an increase in specialized and franchised shoe stores, as well as partnerships between shoe manufacturers and other retail chains. In the upcoming years, the cowboy boots sector is expected to benefit from a variety of rising trends in a number of different regions other than USA. The global cowboy boots market may also be impacted by product developments made by new market participants, such as alligator boots that is a redesign of an existing model.

Rising income and the shift in general fashion sense of youths is also regarded to be one of the prominent factors for the development of cowboy boots market in Asia Pacific and Eastern European countries.

Key Takeaways from Cowboy Boots Market Study

  • The overall growth of the global cowboy boots market is estimated to be around US$ 225 Million over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 6.9%.

  • The year-on-year growth of the overall market during the years covering 2016 to 2021 was figured out to be slightly lower, that is 6.3%, than that is predicted for the coming years.

  • Western boots are the most attractive segment for the cowboy boots market players having a demand of up to 35% of the total.

  • According to the application, Women cowboy boots segment is growing at a faster rate than the men’s cowboy boots segment as per the new market research report.

  • North America captures the largest market share of the target market that is nearly 30% as per the cowboy boots market survey report released by FMI.

  • European region or countries together contributed for almost 13% of the overall market sales achieved in the year 2022.

  • Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market with respect to demand for cowboy boots by the younger generation.

Competitive Landscape for the Cowboy Boots Market

Some of the well-known packaging market players are Ariat, Stetson, Wolverine, Rocky, Justin Boots, Laredo, Lucchese, Old Gringo, Roper, and Tony Lama among others.

Businesses dealing in cowboy boots also compete on a range of other factors, such as new product releases, pricing, materials selection, and promotional efforts, to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the marketplace. Often, renowned cowboy boots market players use social media and online marketing to let customers know when new products are launched that helps them to gain much demand in a very short period of time. E-commerce websites have seen significant growth in past couple of years and is one of the favored channels for the cowboy boots market's key participants in present time.

Recent Developments in the Global Cowboy Boots Market:

  • Givenchy, Céline, and sometimes even Chanel embraced the look for their fall/winter 2022 shoe ideas, pairing them with skirts, tweed suits, and embroidered items to lend the traditional cowboy boots a fresh look and new life in the global market.

Cowboy Boots Market by Segmentation 

By Type:

  • Western Boots

  • Work Boots

  • Riding Boots

  • Walking Boots

By Application:

  • Men

  • Women

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

To Continue TOC…

Future Market Insights Most Trending Reports of Consumer Product

Biodegradable Microbeads Market Size: The global biodegradable microbeads market size is estimated to reach ~US$ 4.2. Bn in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a CAGR of ~8.7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching around ~US$ 9.6 Bn by 2032.

Cosplay Clothing Market Demand: The global cosplay clothing market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 4,500 Million in 2022. From 2022-2032, the market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 6%, accumulating a revenue of US$ 8,058.8 Million.

Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis: The global halal cosmetics market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 38,217 Mn in 2022 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 114,524 Mn by 2032. The sales of halal cosmetics is likely to rise at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Menstrual Cup Foam Wash Market Forecast: The global menstrual cup foam wash market size is estimated to reach ~US$ 20.0 Mn in 2022. Sales are expected to increase at a robust 9.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 and market valuation is likely to reach ~US$ 50.0 Mn by 2032.

Waterproof Boots Market Outlook: The global waterproof boots market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,520 Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,360 Mn by 2032. The demand for waterproof boots is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

