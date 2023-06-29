‘Coward of Broward’ Scot Peterson Acquitted in Parkland School Shooting Response

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer Scot Peterson was found not guilty Thursday of failing to confront the teenage gunman responsible for a horrific 2018 mass shooting.

Peterson, the 60-year-old known as “the coward of Broward,” was acquitted of all charges, including child neglect and perjury, for his response during the Feb. 15, 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida. The verdict came after Broward County jurors deliberated for over 19 hours in a trial that raised questions about a police officer’s responsibility during an active shooting situation.

Throughout the three-week trial, prosecutors alleged that Peterson failed to follow his active shooting training when he remained outside of the three-story high school building for about 48 minutes. During that time, former student Nikolas Cruz carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history with an AR-15-style rifle. In addition to the 17 deaths, Cruz also injured three staff members and 14 students. (Last year, Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 35 counts of murder and attempted murder.)

“He was the only hope for those victims,” Broward Assistant State Attorney Kristen Gomes said during closing arguments on Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Peterson was among the first to arrive at the high school, about 73 seconds before Cruz reached the building’s third floor, where the shooting took place. Instead of confronting Cruz, however, prosecutors argued he stepped back as the gunfire began—and directed other officers away from the incident.

Several teachers, former students, and other officers testified on behalf of the prosecution, detailing the initial moments of the massacre and the response.

“The sound was unmistakable,” Danielle Gilbert, a junior who was in her fourth period class when the shooting began, told jurors. Gilbert said that her classmates “sat and ducked and huddled as closely as we could” before Cruz ultimately opened fire into her classroom door. One of those classmates, Carmen Schentrup, was fatally shot.

“I was just waiting for the police, it was the longest 20 minutes of my life,” Gilbert said. “It felt like an eternity and the whole time, we were just waiting for the police to come. For someone to knock on the door and take us out of that horror.”

Defense attorneys for Peterson, however, insist that the career law enforcement officer did everything he could the day of the shooting—and honestly believed that the shots were coming from outside of the building. Mark Eiglarsh, Peterson’s lawyer, called several witnesses to discuss the hectic nature of the shooting, including teachers and students who also believed the gunfire was coming from somewhere else.

Peterson took a “tactical position of cover,” Eiglarsh said during closing arguments on Monday. The lawyer also insisted to jurors that Peterson was being wrongly scapegoated for the law enforcement failings of the Parkland shooting and that his client has already faced enough punishment for that day. While Peterson has maintained his innocence, he declined to testify on his own behalf.

“Scot Peterson was sacrificed. He was thrown under the bus and that continues right now,’ Eiglarsh added.

