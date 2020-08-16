Cow Vigilantes Thrash Muslim Man in Jammu and Kashmir, Raise ‘Goli Maro’ Slogan

Srinagar, August 16: A Muslim was brutally assaulted by self-proclaimed gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) in full public view in Jammu and Kashmir. The beating took place in Garri Gabbar village. In a video of the incident, attackers can be seen thrashing 48-year-old shepherd Mohammad Asghar. The group also raised "Desh Ke Gadroon Ko… Goli Maroo Sa*** Ko" (shoot the traitors) slogan while beating Mohammad Asghar. Jammu And Kashmir: 'Gau Rakshaks' Strike in Kathua, Set Truck on Fire Alleging Cattle Smuggling.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: Indian Army Soldiers in J&K's Gurez Sector Hoist National Flag (Watch Video)

According to a report by News18, a few days ago cows allegedly strayed into Asgar’s fields and started eating and damaging his crop. Asghar’s son drove the animals away from the field. Those who attacked Asgar alleged that a cow received injuries on the back when his son was driving the animals away. To resolve the matter, a headman of the village summoned Asgar for a meeting. Beef Ban in Jammu & Kashmir, Repealed Through Article 370 Takedown, Must be Re-Enacted: Law Commission Tells Govt.

As soon as Asgar, along with his cousin Javeed, arrived for the meeting, Malik Abbas, a Gujjar activist, told News 18, a group of cow vigilantes pounced on them and thrashed. In the video, the mob is seen assaulting Asgar. A cop tries to intervene, showed the video, but by that time Asghar's shirt is torn and he receives multiple injuries. He lies there gasping in pain while the cop urges the mob to stop.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Jaish-e-Muhammad Terrorists Attack Police Party in Nowgam in Srinagar, 2 Policemen Killed, 1 Injured

Cow Vigilantes Thrash Muslim Man in Jammu and Kashmir:

Cow vigilantes are having a free run in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier today, in District Reasi, Mohd Asger was brutalized by Sanghi thugs while he was grazing cattle. pic.twitter.com/zbbgcG2VRo — Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) August 15, 2020





Two FIRs were registered; one against Asgar's son for hiring religious sentiment and another against those who attacked the shepherd. "District Police Reasi along with Civil Administration Reasi has taken strong Action against the culprits involved in communal acts in the districts District Police is on job and investigating the matter... Action under rule will be taken against all who found involved in these case," Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi, tweeted.

Senior People's Democratic Party leader Nayeem Akthar asked police to investigate the matter. This is not the first incident where gau rakshaks have beaten up marginalised Gujjar community members.