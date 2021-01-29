Cow goes on a rampage in Hyderabad, kills passerby

A cow went on a rampage in Hyderabad, killing one person and injuring others, including the forest department personnel who came to tranquilise the animal. The incident took place on Thursday in Pahadishareef. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Mohammed Khaja.

Khaja had gone for a walk when the cow gored him to death. “My father went outside for a walk and while returning, a cow hit him down. He was badly injured and passed away soon,’’ Khaja’s son Mohammed Moin was quoted as telling the Times of India.

According to the residents, the bovine has been violent for the past couple of days after being bitten by stray dogs. Subsequently, the police reached out to the forest department seeking their help to capture the cow. Along with the forest team, police and municipal authorities were engaged to immobilise the animal.

The team had soon spread out to spot the cow. It took an hour to locate the animal.

When the team spotted the cow, it was hit with a tranquiliser. However, it had immediately charged at the Hyderabad zoo veterinarian, Dr Hakeem, knocking him down and leaving him unconscious for a few minutes.

“By the time we arrived, the cow had killed a man. It took us an hour to search for the animal and the teams took positions to administer the tranquilliser dart. I was standing with other officials facing the animal at a distance. Once the tranquilliser hit it, the cow ran in our direction. Before anyone could react, it dashed into me,” Dr Hakeem was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

“It charged out of nowhere and hit him with its front legs and galloped over him, as he fell down in a heap. It took us a long time to revive our senior officer,” said another forest official.

After immobilising the animal with the tranquilliser, officials shifted the cow to a gaushala.