COVID19 Workplace Test Solution To Protect Employees Returning To Work Launched

A Michigan based company that provides analysis of red blood cell diagnostics, Functional Fluidics Inc., has launched a new COVID-19 workplace testing solution to keep employees healthy during the pandemic

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Michigan based Functional Fluidics Inc., a specialist company that provides expert analysis of red blood cell diagnostics, has launched a new nationwide COVID-19 workplace testing solution. It is designed to keep employees healthy during the global pandemic and provides fast and accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 and COVID-19 IgG antibodies.

Find out more at https://www.functionalfluidics.com/covid-19/workplace-testing-services

The newly launched nationwide COVID-19 workplace test solution has been announced in a bid to help keep schools, colleges, businesses, factories, nursing homes, and communities open. The company understands many employers are changing the way they work to adhere to government guidelines while also hoping to boost the economy.

Unemployment figures are rising around the world as the global economy stalls and a recession is ever more likely. The expert leadership team behind Functional Fluidics suggest now is the time to roll out a wide scale on-site program for COVID-19 employee testing that is safe, fast, efficient, and accurate.

Functional Fluidics believes coordination and planning can go a long way and make a significant difference in this kind of scenario. As such, it has partnered with the expert team of clinicians and specialists at iLab Connect Network to enable employers to create a safe working environment where their workforce is protected from COVID-19.

The team at iLab Connect Network help managers and business owners understand how to develop and implement an effective return to work strategy. This will include addressing the protocol for testing, a method of tracking the company progress, and a system for managing cases.

Flexibility is a key element of the partnership as the companies understand a one-size-fits-all approach to testing simply will not work. When companies work with Functional Fluidics and iLab Connect Network, the first step is to undertake an employee survey to establish a baseline for screening and testing. This approach enables the team to prioritize testing for those who are high-risk of catching the virus.

A company spokesperson said: "The comprehensive COVID-19 workplace testing solution launched to support employers reflects Functional Fluidics commitment to being part of the solution to overcome this pandemic. Now more than ever, employers need workplace support to help their employees return to work safely."

To find out more, interested parties are invited to visit the website: https://www.functionalfluidics.com/covid-19/workplace-testing-services or call (313) 315-2555

