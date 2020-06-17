COVID-19 And Protests: Views from HuffPost Readers

In a recent poll, one of HuffPost members’ most-requested features was a roundup of reader comments. (Photo: HuffPost Illustration)

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.

For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments on HuffPost articles by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.

Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.

“Why are we continually asked by police and the President to disregard what our eyes see and instead offer lies and misrepresentations?” — MERLE SAVAGE

“Well it’s about time. This nonsense of trying to keep the Confederacy alive has long since passed its expiration date.” — Jerry Poston “The traitor flag might have a place in museums, though I doubt it, but putting it up in public is an insult to all good Americans.” — Jack Curry

“Americans need to stop being so myopic and look at how other democracies structure their societies, which are safer to live in.” — Holly Hurst “This move will allow them to eliminate pernicious union contracts (entered into with the old police department) and start with a clean slate.” — Dean H.

“Polling places should be like Starbucks. When I walk out of one, there should be another directly across the street.” — Adam Peterson “Those responsible need long prison terms. It needs to be a serious felony to prevent people from voting.” — Gus diZerega

“You can guarantee that at least one person there will have it. That’s all it takes.” — Walter Moala “Sue him anyway. He’s not doing due diligence to prevent the spread, so he IS liable.” — Jesse Jace

