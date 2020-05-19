COVID19 Politics: Views From HuffPost Readers

In a recent poll, one of HuffPost members’ top-requested features was a round-up of reader comments. (Photo: HuffPost Illustration)

“EVERY journalist should do what those journalists, Kaitlan Collins and Yamiche Alcindor, did — yielding their time so that their colleague Weijia Jiang could continue her line of questioning and make Trump answer the question!” — AB “What was the point of her question? One day you guys want lots of testing; it’s ramping up big time. Now she’s saying, ‘Why are you saying testing is going [well]?’ You guys realize her question has no relevance to the situation right?” — DB Cooper

“President Obama didn’t ‘take a shot.’ He provided valid, cogent analysis of the current state of leadership.” —Stephen Stafford

“Must all applicable laws now be debated simply because they involve Trump? Either this is illegal or it’s not. Laws mean that that decision has already been made. It’s illegal. Enforce it!” —Dan MacGillis “It seems that when officials in this administration follow the law and do their job correctly, they get fired. Pretty telling, isn’t it?” —Cyndy Cox

“Obama has been very, very quiet. And his recent statements were measured and fair.” —Francois “Traditionally, presidents do not openly criticize their successors. This is about Obama having the worst successor ever and intentionally breaking with tradition for that reason.” —Jeffrey Olin

