COVID-19 in Canada: Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in some areas of Ontario; Quebec cancels Christmas gatherings in red zones
Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in some areas of Ontario to be announced Friday
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, revealed that an announcement will be made about certain areas of the province moving into more restrictive levels of the reopening framework on Friday. He did confirm is any regions will be moving into lockdown.
“These trends and directions, while on a per capita basis we may say, well we’re better than some of the other provinces at this time, it doesn’t give us much reason to be sitting back and doing nothing,” Dr. Williams said. “We have to be concerned and we are certainly watching and concerned about our other provinces around us and their issues.”
Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the provincial outbreak response, reported 845 outbreaks in Ontario in the last 30 days and 233 over seven days, as of Dec. 1.
From a day-to-day perspective, a “large number of outbreaks” continue to be reported, ranging from over 20 to 40 in the past week. Dr. Huyer also identified that outbreaks are being reported across the province, including locations that have largely be spared to date.
Of the outbreaks in Ontario, about one-third are in the vulnerable sector, (long-term care homes, retirement homes, continuing care, hospitals, group homes, etc.) and just less than a third are in schools and daycares. The reminder are in public facing workplaces like restaurants, short-term accommodations, places of worship and recreational fitness.
“All of these represent the widespread nature of the community spread,” Dr. Huyer said.
When asked about any mandatory requirements around vaccines, Dr. Williams said no one can be forced to be immunized bit there may be a requirement for mandatory proof of immunization for people to go into a particular setting, without any additional protections in place, like in schools and long-term care facilities.
Quebec cancels Christmas gatherings in red zones
Quebec Premier Francois Legault backtracked on plan to Quebecers to gather for four days over the holidays, between Dec. 24 and 27, with self-isolation a week before and after that period.
“With the numbers we have, it’s unrealistic to think that we’ll be able to change the situation in time for Christmas,” Legault said at a press conference on Thursday. “Gathering in red zones won’t be allowed for Christmas.”
“We were able to stabilize the number of new cases after a fist increase in September but now it has increased again. If we continue in this direction, hospitals will start to overflow. We have a limited number of nurses and our nurses are very tired.”
The premier went on to say that people will be able to visit people who live alone.
“I know we’d all like to see our family but it’s not a good idea,” Legault said. “The virus is very dangerous, we need to stay home and get some rest and we have to take care of one another.”
“I want the message to be very clear, right now the situation doesn’t look good and it’s not realistic that we’ll have those two days at Christmas.”
Ontario cases jump up past 1,800
Ontario reported 1,824 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 592 cases in Peel, 396 in Toronto and 187 in York Region.
A note from the province indicates that Thursday’s daily case count includes cases from the Middlesex-London Health Unit over the past three days.
The province confirmed 14 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 3,712.
There are currently 666 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 195 in ICUs.
An outbreak has been declared at 115 long-term care homes at the moment, which involves 707 active resident cases and 553 active staff cases.
Ontario reported 122 new school-related COVID-19 cases, including 94 student cases and 28 staff cases.
Quebec cases slightly below 1,500
Quebec reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 373 cases in Montreal, 167 cases in the Quebec City region, 149 cases in Lanaudière and 145 cases in Montérégie.
The province confirmed 30 more COVID-19 deaths, including 12 that occurred in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 737 in Quebec hospitals in COVID-19, including 99 in intensive care.
