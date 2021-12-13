Working from home: 'We get more done in the office'

The boss of a City firm says he is unhappy about new work-from-home guidance as his staff will get less done when they're not in the office.

Employees in England should work remotely if they can from Monday.

Data from location technology firm TomTom shows public transport use fell sharply in England on Monday morning.

Andrew Monk of VSA Capital called the rules frustrating and inconsistent. But some workers said they now felt safer as the Omicron variant spread.

The new advice brings England in line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Some 37% of working UK adults worked from home in 2020, suggesting many frontline employees will be unaffected by the guidance.

Mr Monk, who employs 20 staff in London, said he had spent "a lot of time" making sure his office was safe and all of his staff had come back.

He said most were happier to be in, because it was "good for their lives, but also good for the business as well".

'Party but don't go to work'

"This is a very live industry, you need a lot of interaction, bouncing ideas around, meeting people," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"We have quite clear proof that where we do fundraisings, for instance, and we do one-on-one meetings with clients, we raise far more money than when it is done on a Zoom call."

He also criticised the fact that the government was allowing people to continue socialising over the festive period and hold Christmas parties. "This time last year, we were being told, go to work but don't party, but now we're being told, party but don't go to work. It just doesn't make sense."

According to TomTom, passenger numbers on the London Tube on Monday morning fell by 18% compared with last week.

Businesses that rely on commuters, such as cafés and pubs, have also criticised the rules, which they say will result in a huge drop in passing trade.

Joseff Saunders works in a team of eight colleagues

Joseff Saunders is a coastal scientist at Plymouth's Coastal Observatory and works in a team of eight. He said working from home made simple tasks more difficult and it was harder to get support from teammates.

"I just feel like there's a bit of a loss in team working," he told the BBC.

"It's really easy these days to turn on Zoom to have a meeting, but you lose a bit of granularity when you head down that route."

'Definitely safer'

However, other firms successfully adopted hybrid working models before the latest guidance came in. And some workers say they feel happier, more productive and safer working remotely as Covid spreads.

Jenny Watts, who in financial services in Bradley Stoke, said: "I definitely feel safer working from home and not commuting.

"People close the bus windows as it's cold, there isn't proper social spacing and many don't wear masks."

Ms Watts also explained working from home gave her a better work-life balance, despite some of the hurdles. "I get to see my family more and don't have to waste hours commuting."

Staff already prepared

Phil Foster, chief executive at Love Energy Savings, an energy retailer based in Bolton, told the BBC that most employees preferred to work at home.

"We've been ready for this for a long time and have a good rhythm for working easily from home.

"Staff have been able to handle this really smoothly and it's comforting for me to know the staff are safe and can hopefully have a normal Christmas."

According to a recent survey of the firm's 290 staff, 60% said they wanted home working to stay, while 100% wanted the option to work from the office and home.

'Mental health issues'

Some have warned that working from home can impact mental health. But Lynne Ingram, managing associate at the law firm Freeths, said: "You hear people say they are more productive in the office, but you also see employees saying they are working longer hours because they are working from home.

"Obviously there are a lot of mental health issues with regard to that."

She said that even if employees were not in the office, their employer still had an obligation to clarify what hours they were working.

That might mean checking when they are logging on and off, and ensuring they had taken their rest breaks.

Those still expected to come into work have a right to raise their concerns if they felt their workplace isn't safe, or if they are concerned about their commute, she added.

Some employers had been refreshing their health and safety standards to make sure their workplaces were as safe as possible, she said.

"Long before Covid, there's always been a [legal] duty to provide a safe place of work," Ms Ingram said.

"Everybody has particular health concerns or family issues, and some people have a longer commute and are worried about public transport. I think employers probably know more now about their employees' private lives than they did before and they should be having these sorts of conversations with their staff."