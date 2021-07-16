Covid watchlist reveals 25 hotspots (and one London borough has made inside top 10)

London has two of its boroughs on the watchlist of the study (PA Wire)

One London borough has been named in the top 10 coronavirus hotspots, according to a new study.

Dundee city took first place on the coronavirus watchlist with the most active cases as of July 10 with 3,031 in every 100,000 people, according to research conducted by the ZOE Covid Symptom study.

While Stoke-on-Trent followed closely at second place with 2,198 cases in every 100,000 people.

The area with the third highest was East Dunbartonshire, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom study.

London has two of its boroughs on the watchlist of the study.

Hackney sat at number nine while Islington in north London fell to number 21.

The most hotspots are in Scotland, making up 13 of the 25 areas on the list, while Northern Ireland, the North East and North West of England have three spots.

Tim Spector OBE, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, told The Sun: “We are seeing the overall incidence rates plateau in the UK with an R value of 1.0, which is good news.

“The numbers are still high with around one in 142 people with Covid, so we’ll keep a close eye on numbers and the effect of the Euro Football Championship in the coming days and weeks.”

But the study, which is based on positive swab tests input by the public, has been described by Prof James Naismith, Director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute as “not providing a reliable guide to this wave since it had noted a peak of 33,000 cases”.

