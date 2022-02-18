COVID warnings feed frustration

Northwestern Ontario — A recommendation by public health officials west of Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday to keep exercising caution over COVID-19 — even as the rest of the province moved to ease restrictions — is not going down well with business owners.

“So many businesses have just been limping along (during the pandemic), or have had to close,” Fort Frances art shop owner Melanie Kozik said.

“I own my building. But if I had to pay rent, I probably would have had to close, too,” Kozik said.

The Northwestern Health Unit called for caution regarding indoor gatherings and other activities because it says COVID cases within its jurisdiction have spiked in recent weeks.

“We have the highest case rate per 100,000 in Ontario, nearly four times higher than the provincial rate, and are seeing increases in the trending data,” the health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, said in a news release.

Young-Hoon added: “We have seen a sudden increase in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in our area.”

As of Thursday, the province said indoor gatherings can be increased to 50, while capacity limits on restaurants and bars are being lifted, although proof of vaccination is still required.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said “hospitalizations and ICU admissions (are) continuing to decline.”

“Thanks to the province’s high vaccination rates and the continued sacrifices of Ontarians, we are now in a position where we can move forward in our plan (to ease restrictions) earlier than anticipated,” Elliott, a Toronto-area MPP, said in a provincial news release.

Vaccination rates west of Thunder Bay have been consistent with the rest of the province, in the range of 90 per cent or higher for those who have received two doses.

But for reasons that aren’t immediately clear, the positive infection rate has been 22 per cent — double the provincial average of 11 per cent.

Young-Hoon said that’s why “enhanced prevention practices,” such as social distancing, are still being recommended within the Northwestern Health Unit’s jurisdiction.

Indoor gatherings should be capped at only 10, she said, while outdoor gatherings shouldn’t exceed 25.

“We will continue to monitor data and revisit the recommendations in two weeks,” Young-Hoon said.

According to the health unit, 16 people have died from the virus within its jurisdiction since the pandemic began two years ago. The current number of active cases is 417, with the majority of those in the Sioux Lookout area, the health unit said.

Kozik, who said she’s fed up with the constant anxiety over the pandemic, said she doesn’t require customers to wear masks when they come into her store.

“I’ve never got sick,” she said. “I personally don’t know anyone who has died from COVID-19.”

She added: “It hasn’t been easy. We didn’t get any American (customers) last year, and we’re right on the border with them.”

Dryden honey producer Reagan Breeze said he’s keenly aware that COVID-19 cases have been ticking up, particularly on First Nations.

But Breeze, who last year had to curtail the bee-keeping classes he teaches due to restrictions on gatherings, said “I don’t need the health unit to be shutting me down.”

In a separate news release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation shared Young-Hoon’s concerns about the rise in COVID cases.

“While numbers may be in decline in some parts of the province, we continue to see extremely high numbers of COVID-19 across our Nation,” NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said.

“This virus and its variants remains a serious threat to our people and our communities, with some experiencing their highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Twenty-five NAN communities are collectively reporting more than 650 active cases of the virus, with five of those communities under states of emergency.

Fox’s message was in contrast to one given by Premier Doug Ford, who struck an optimistic chord.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave, we are able to fast-track our reopening plan,” said Ford, who called the development “great news.”

“While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction,” Ford added.

The conflicting messages are confusing for businesses that are trying to rebound.

“What we need is a clear and precise way forward,” said Aniela Hannaford, who with her husband Brian Whallie operates an all-season lodge about 50 kilometres north of Atikokan.

“Especially when you see other provinces (like Saskatchewan) opening up.”

Hannaford said she’d like to reopen the lodge’s restaurant, but wonders if it makes sense to order in food that would have to be thrown out in the event of another lockdown.

“It’s been a real yo-yo, back and forth,” she said.

On the positive side, Hannaford said, American tourists “wanting to get back to their routine” have been calling about making reservations. She said clients haven’t made a big to-do about having to wear masks and practise social distancing.

“For the most part, everyone has been pretty good,” she said. “They know and understand what’s required.”

“But everyone is tired. Tired of being told what to do.”

