As COVID wanes, officials urge immunization, especially for children and elderly

Interior Health officials say statistics hint the COVID-19 pandemic is waning – but threats from it and other viruses this fall make the need to protect yourself as important as ever.

They’re encouraging everyone – especially seniors and young people – to get their vaccinations for the flu and ensure their COVID-19 shots are up to date.

“We are starting to see a decrease over time in the size of the waves that are coming in. Maybe it’s a sign things are getting better, but it is not over yet,” says Dr. Martin Lavoie, interim chief medical health officer for IH. “We have to see a really quiet period and we’re not quite there, but it looks promising.”

Lavoie told the Interior Health board of directors at their December 6 meeting that statistics show there were fewer than 200 people being admitted to IH hospitals with COVID in the last reported week – a quarter of the number that was being admitted weekly a year ago. And those cases seem to be less severe, said Lavoie. Fewer people are requiring critical care, and fatalities from the virus remain very low.

“Omicron is less severe than what we had initially in the pandemic, but it is still out there and actually sends people to the hospital, mostly in the very old in particular,” he said. “It’s still with us. We are in a better place, but it continues.”

While that’s good news, there are complicating factors. As predicted, flu season began as fall weather came in, sending people indoors. And this year saw a deadly new wave of the flu, and a comeback of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), among other respiratory illnesses.

Lavoie said they expect the situation to last for several months yet.

“Influenza this year is hitting particularly hard. We see this very abrupt appearance of influenza in our community and it is impacting young children significantly,” Lavoie said. “We are seeing more than usual, the numbers continue to increase, that is going to last for a number of weeks still.”

Other respiratory viruses – and of course the omicron variant of COVID-19 – are still expected to be commonly present for several more months as well.

Vaccine blitz

Meanwhile, the Province has launched a blitz to get young people immunized for the flu, after reporting six children died in the last month from respiratory illnesses.

The children who died included one who was younger than five years old, three who were between five and nine, and two adolescents who were between 15 and 19.

“Death associated with influenza in previously healthy children is a tragic, but rare event and is especially rare in school-age children and teens,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement about the deaths.

“I am encouraged to see that this year is a record year of influenza vaccination in BC among older people thus far. This is particularly important as people plan indoor celebrations for the holiday season with friends and family of all ages, some of whom are at risk of serious effects from flu,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “However, we need to see a higher vaccination rate among young people. Therefore, I ask everyone to do their part and get themselves and their kids vaccinated to help protect them and their loved ones, as well as our healthcare system.”

In BC, influenza immunizations are free for everyone six months and older. Children two and older have the option to get a flu shot or a nasal spray vaccine. Those under age nine who have never had a flu vaccine need two doses.

Walk-in clinics have been planned for Nakusp on December 21 and Castlegar on December 19. Clinics offering COVID-19 vaccinations will accept walk-ins for families with children for the flu vaccine.

“Vaccination remains our best defence,” said Dr. Henry. “This is particularly important for children at highest individual risk of severe outcomes, including those with chronic medical conditions, those who need to take Aspirin or ASA for long periods of time, children who are very obese, infants and toddlers.”

Everyone can help prevent the spread of all viruses during this season. Health officials say the best thing to do is stay home if you’re feeling sick, frequently wash your hands and following proper respiratory etiquette, such as covering your coughs, properly disposing of tissues and wearing a mask when appropriate.”

Visit the provincial health ministry website for more information on what to do if you or a loved one suffers severe effects from respiratory illness.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

