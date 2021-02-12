Covid: Victoria state to enter third lockdown after outbreak of UK variant

People queuing to get tested in Melbourne this week following news of the new cases

The Australian state of Victoria will enter lockdown for a third time to suppress an outbreak of the UK strain that entered the community from a quarantine hotel.

Officials have so far found 13 cases stemming from a worker who unknowingly became infected at a Melbourne hotel.

The lockdown will begin on Friday midnight and end on Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the "short, sharp circuit breaker" was needed to combat the UK variant.

"This is the fastest-moving, most infectious strain of coronavirus that we have seen," he said.

Last year, in Australia's winter, Melbourne locals endured one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns to overcome a second wave which saw more than 90% of Australia's total cases and deaths.

"We've built something precious, and we have to make difficult decisions, and do difficult things, in order to defend what we've built," Mr Andrews said.

"I am confident that this short, sharp circuit breaker will be effective. We will be able to smother this."

Authorities are looking into the possibility of airborne transmission

Under the restrictions, all non-essential businesses, bars and restaurants will be closed and people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential reasons.

No private or public gatherings are allowed. Schools and places of worship are also closed.

The Australian Open is currently underway in Melbourne and had been receiving up to 30,000 spectators per day. Visitors will no longer be allowed.

Federal lawmakers from Melbourne have been urged to travel to Canberra - the nation's capital city - immediately ahead of likely border closures.

South Australia has already announced a travel ban on anyone travelling into the state from Melbourne. It's likely more states will follow suit.

Questions over quarantine

Melbourne becomes the fourth Australian city - joining Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide - to have plunged into a snap lockdown since November.

In each situation, the cases have occurred due to a quarantine hotel breach - with all but one of these found to be the more infectious UK variant.

Victorian health authorities have been scrambling to find out how the virus leaked out, with particular focus being paid to airborne transmission.

