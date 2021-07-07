Victoria Covid restrictions explained: update to Melbourne and regional Vic coronavirus rules

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Victoria announced a further easing of Covid restrictions across the state from Thursday 8 July, which will mean the same rules apply everywhere.

The following coronavirus rules apply in greater Melbourne and regional Victoria and are expected to be in place for at least two weeks from 11:59pm Thursday 8 July.

When can I leave my house?

People in Melbourne and regional Victoria can leave home for any reason.

How far can I travel from home?

There are no restrictions on travel around the state. While it is no longer mandated that anyone going to regional Victorian Alpine Resorts must have had a negative Covid test result within 72 hours to enter the ski field, it is still recommended.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is no time limit on outdoor exercise. Group exercise is limited to groups of 50 people. Gyms are also open with a capacity limit of one person per 2 sq metres.

Community sport is open for all ages.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

Masks must be carried at all times and worn most places indoors except for in your home – unless you have a medical exemption.

But from midnight on 8 July they will not be required in schools, for either students or staff, or at workplaces where people do not interact with the public. Masks are still required for people whose role involves interacting with the general public.

Can I have visitors to my house?

Victorians are allowed to have up to 15 visitors per day in their homes, and infants under 12 months old do not count towards this total. There is now no difference in the rules between metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Can I travel interstate?

Each state and territory is updating guidance on travel rules individually:

New Zealand has also resumed quarantine-free travel from Victoria.

What about public gatherings?

Public, outdoor gatherings up to 50 people are allowed throughout Victoria.

Outdoor stadiums will be allowed to return to 75% capacity, up to 40,000 people, from midnight on 8 July.

Indoor stadiums can also open to 75% capacity, up to 7,500 people, and theatres will be open to 75% capacity to a limit of 2,000 people.

What is happening with schools?

Schools in Melbourne and regional Victoria have resumed face-to-face learning for all students. Masks will not be required to be worn in schools by students or staff from midnight on Thursday, 8 July.

Childcare, early learning centres and kindergartens are open.

Higher education students are also allowed to return to campus, subject to density limits.

Can I dine in at a restaurant or cafe?

Cafes, restaurants and pubs are open – with strict safety measures like density limits and QR codes in place.

The density limit for all venues statewide is one person per 2 sq metres, with no overarching cap.

Are the shops open?

In Melbourne retail is open with a density of one person per 2 sq metres throughout the state, provided a Covid check-in marshal is on site to ensure people are checking in.

Across Victoria all venues are now required to make people sign in to the Service Vic QR code app.

What about weddings, funerals and religious services?

Weddings throughout Victoria are limited to 300 people subject to venue density limits. Dance floors of up to 50 people will be allowed from midnight on Thursday, provided a Covid check-in marshal is in place.

Funerals are limited to 300 mourners, plus those required to conduct the service, subject to venue density limits.

Religious services are allowed to go ahead subject to density limits of one person per 2 sq metres, provided a Covid check-in marshal is on site.

What about aged care and hospitals?

Visitors are allowed to return to aged care across Victoria. Up to two visitors at a time, and up to five per day, are permitted – except for end of life visits, where there is no total limit per day.

Hospitals will follow the same rules.

Can I go and get vaccinated?

Yes. The Victorian government has expanded the eligibility to include those aged between 40-49 for state-operated vaccination sites. People in this category can now call the hotline on 1800 675 398 or go online to book an appointment.

What about heading back to the office?

The requirement to work from home has been removed. Offices can return to 75% capacity, or up to 30 people if the total workforce is 40 people or less.

In Melbourne offices are subject to density quotients of one person per 4 sq metres, in Regional Victoria this is increased to 2sq metres per person.