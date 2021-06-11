Covid Victoria restrictions explained: new coronavirus rules for regional Vic as Melbourne lockdown ends

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Victoria has announced an easing of restrictions in Melbourne after its 14 day “circuit-breaker” lockdown.

The following rules apply in greater Melbourne and regional Victoria.

When can I leave my house?

People in Melbourne and regional Victoria can leave home for any reason.

How far can I travel from home?

People in Melbourne must stay within a 25km radius of home.

The only reasons to go further than 25km will be work, education, care and caregiving, and getting vaccinated. And travel into regional Victoria to visit family and friends or take a holiday still remains a no go – for now.

Regional Victorians have no restrictions on how far they can travel within regional Victoria.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is no time limit on exercise, but people in Melbourne should exercise within 25km of home.

There are no restrictions on exercise in regional Victoria.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

Masks must be worn everywhere except for in your home. This includes both indoor places and outdoor areas – unless you have a medical exemption.

In regional Victoria, the same rules apply, except you do not have to wear your mask outdoors unless 1.5m of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Can I have visitors to my house?

In Melbourne, no visitors are allowed to your home, other than an intimate partner. People who live alone will be able to form a “single bubble”. If you live alone, you can make a bubble with another person, who can visit you.

People in regional Victoria are allowed to have two visitors and their dependants – once per day.

Can I travel interstate?

Each state and territory is updating guidance on travel rules individually:

What about public gatherings?

Public gatherings are allowed in Melbourne with a maximum of 10 people.

In regional Victoria, the maximum is 20 people.

What is happening with schools?

Schools in Melbourne and regional Victoria have resumed face-to-face learning for all students.

Childcare, early learning centres and kindergartens are open.

Can I dine in at a restaurant or cafe?

Cafes, restaurants and pubs are open – with strict safety measures like density limits, seated service and QR codes in place.

In regional Victoria, they are open for seated service only, with a maximum patron cap of 50 people, group sizes of a maximum of 10 people and density of one person per four square metres.

Are the shops open?

In Melbourne and regional Victoria, retail is open with a density of one person per four square metres.

Across Victoria all venues are now required to make people sign in to the Service Vic QR code app.

What about weddings, funerals and religious services?

In Melbourne, weddings are limited to 10 people, and funerals no more than 50. Fifty will also be the limit on religious gatherings.

In regional Victoria, weddings can have 10 people. Funerals can have no more than 50 people, but children under 12 months do not count in this cap.

What about aged care and hospitals?

Across Victoria, no visitors are allowed at aged care facilities except for limited reasons. There will be no visitors to hospitals allowed except for end of life, if you’re a partner during the birth of your child, or a parent accompanying a child.

Can I go and get vaccinated?

Yes. The Victorian government has expanded the eligibility to include those aged between 40-49 for state-operated vaccination sites. People in this category can now call the hotline on 1800 675 398 to book an appointment.

What about heading back to the office?

In Melbourne if people can work from home they must work from home.

In regional Victoria, if people can work from home they must work from home, but workplaces can have up to 50% of staff in the office, or maximum 20 people, whichever is greater.