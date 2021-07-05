Covid Victoria restrictions explained: Melbourne and regional Vic coronavirus rules

Guardian staff
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Victoria announced a further easing of Covid restrictions across the state following Melbourne’s 14-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown at the end of May.

The following coronavirus rules apply in greater Melbourne and regional Victoria and are expected to be in place for at least two weeks from 11:59pm Thursday 24 June.

default

When can I leave my house?

People in Melbourne and regional Victoria can leave home for any reason.

How far can I travel from home?

There are no restrictions on travel around the state. While it is no longer mandated that anyone going to regional Victorian Alpine Resorts must have had a negative Covid test result within 72 hours to enter the ski field, it is still recommended.

What are the rules for exercise?

There is no time limit on outdoor exercise. Group exercise is limited to groups of 50 people. Gyms are also open with a capacity limit of one person per 4 sq metres.

Community sport is open for all ages, with a maximum venue capacity of 300 people at indoor venues and 1,000 people outdoors.

Crowd limits of one person per 4 sq metres apply in Melbourne. For outdoor spaces in regional Victoria, this can be increased to one per 2 sq metres, as long as there is a designated Covid-19 marshal present.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

Masks must be carried at all times and worn indoors except for in your home – unless you have a medical exemption.

Masks no longer need to be worn outdoors unless 1.5m of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Can I have visitors to my house?

Victorians are allowed to have up to 15 visitors per day in their homes, and infants under 12 months old do not count towards this total. There is now no difference in the rules between metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Related: Covid border restrictions and closures: where you can and can’t travel within Australia – and to New Zealand

Can I travel interstate?

Each state and territory is updating guidance on travel rules individually:

New Zealand has also resumed quarantine-free travel from Victoria.

What about public gatherings?

Public, outdoor gatherings up to 50 people are allowed throughout Victoria.

What is happening with schools?

Schools in Melbourne and regional Victoria have resumed face-to-face learning for all students.

Childcare, early learning centres and kindergartens are open.

Higher education students are also allowed to return to campus, subject to density limits.

Can I dine in at a restaurant or cafe?

Cafes, restaurants and pubs are open for seated service and take away only – with strict safety measures like density limits and QR codes in place.

Across Victoria, smaller venues can have up to 25 before the density limit of one person per 4 sq metres applies.

From then, venues in regional Victoria can increase the density limit from one person per 4 sq metres to one person per 2 sq metres, but only if they have a designated Covid-19 check-in marshall.

In greater Melbourne, only venues of less than 600 sq metres can increase the density limit to one person per 2 sq metres, and there is also a cap on 150 people. Again a Covid-19 check-in marshall is required.

Food courts are allowed to operate around the state, but a limit of one person per 2 sq metres applies both indoors and outdoors.

Are the shops open?

In Melbourne retail is open with a density of one person per 4 sq metres, in regional Victoria it is one per 2 sq metres (as long as a designated Covid-19 check-in marshall is present). All retail venues can have up to 25 patrons before the check-in limit applies.

Across Victoria all venues are now required to make people sign in to the Service Vic QR code app.

What about weddings, funerals and religious services?

Weddings throughout Victoria are limited to 300 people subject to venue density limits. Dance floors are not permitted.

Funerals are limited to 300 mourners, plus those required to conduct the service, subject to venue density limits.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

What about aged care and hospitals?

Visitors are allowed to return to aged care across Victoria. Up to two visitors at a time, and up to five per day, are permitted – except for end of life visits, where there is no total limit per day.

Hospitals will follow the same rules.

Can I go and get vaccinated?

Yes. The Victorian government has expanded the eligibility to include those aged between 40-49 for state-operated vaccination sites. People in this category can now call the hotline on 1800 675 398 or go online to book an appointment.

What about heading back to the office?

The requirement to work from home has been removed. Offices can return to 75% capacity, or up to 30 people if the total workforce is 40 people or less.

In Melbourne offices are subject to density quotients of one person per 4 sq metres, in Regional Victoria this is increased to 2sq metres per person.

  • Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is regularly updated to ensure it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al

  • Aaron Boone won't commit to Aroldis Chapman as Yankees closer after he, Gerrit Cole get booed off the mound

    Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.

  • Depleted Toronto Arrows snap losing streak with 34-28 win over Old Glory DC

    MARIETTA, Ga. — Despite missing more than a dozen players through international duty or injury, the Toronto Arrows rallied to snap a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby play Sunday. Andrew Ferguson scored two tries with captain Guiseppe du Toit and Sam Malcolm adding singles for Toronto, which trailed 14-10 at halftime. Tayler Adams kicked four conversions and two penalties. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the dying minutes. The game was

  • Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers

    The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday. Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away. With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4. WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win: X

  • Confident Brazil takes on Peru in Copa America semifinals

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl

  • Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa