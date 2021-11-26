There’s a new COVID variant + What’s it like to be Santa?

Happy Friday, folks. Kristen here, hoping you had a relaxing Thanksgiving with loved ones. We’ll keep it brief today as we know y’all may be dealing with sending family off, or even traveling yourself (what were conditions like at CLT today? Weigh in here).

Here’s what to know in Charlotte today:

There’s a new COVID-19 variant that’s taken hold in South Africa, and experts think it’s concerning.

Here are the details we have so far:

The new variant is known as B.1.1.529 — nicknamed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization.

WHO has categorized it as a variant of concern.

It’s not in the United States as of now, but medical experts are awaiting its arrival, according to a Twitter thread by Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

It’s too early to tell if it causes more severe disease.



Ever wondered how a guy who plays Santa becomes a guy who plays Santa in the first place?

The Observer’s Théoden Janes takes you through the story of Tim McBride, a 64-year-old semi-retired Monroe grandfather who has spent a good deal of time over the past several holiday seasons in a red suit.

This is one man’s experience as a make-believe Santa Claus, as told to the Observer in his own words (edited for clarity and brevity). Read more here.

Manifest Discs to close Charlotte store after two decades of selling music and movies by Mark Price

One of the oldest and most popular music stores in Charlotte is shutting down.

Woman killed in Charlotte crosswalk, police say. Search underway for driver who fled by Joe Marusak

The woman was walking in a crosswalk near Beatties Ford Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Explorer hit her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

‘Watch your animals.’ Video shows deer’s attack on Charlotte family’s dog by Joe Marusak

Story continues

The dog is recovering at a veterinary hospital after a deer repeatedly attacked the pet in a Charlotte family’s yard.

Hurricane-force winds greet hikers atop Grandfather Mountain in NC, videos show by Mark Price

“Winds continue to wreak havoc on the outer ridgeline of Grandfather Mountain this morning. Peak gust so far is 102.1 mph.”

A woman named Susan Kehoe in Vernon, New Jersey shared a video to YouTube of a bear standing in her doorway and told him to close her front door.

’Close the door sweetie.’ Watch obedient bear show off good manners in New Jersey video by Julia Marnin

This one made me smile, and hopefully will make y’all smile, too! In a video posted on YouTube, see “Mr. Bear” politely close a New Jersey woman’s front door when he’s asked to.

Another option for staying cozy in your car is Zootastic Park Christmas Wonderland of Lights, although you can hop out for treats or a photo with Santa.

Here are the best places to see 2021 holiday light displays near Charlotte by Molly Ruggere

Get ready for December holidays with us.

---

