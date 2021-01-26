Covid vaccines: Casino boss resigns after jumping queue

The vast Yukon territory is remote and sparsely populated

The CEO of a casino company valued at nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) has quit after he and his wife were charged with misleading authorities to get a Covid vaccine.

Rod Baker, of the Great Canadian Gaming Corp, and his wife Ekaterina had travelled to the remote northern Yukon territory for the jabs.

The region, home to many indigenous people, has a faster vaccination rate than in the rest of Canada, data shows.

The couple had posed as motel workers.

They were only found out after asking to be taken to the airport straight after the vaccination last week in the small community of Beaver Creek, on the border with the US state of Alaska.

"I am outraged by this selfish behaviour," said Yukon's Community Services Minister John Streicker.

"We had not been imagining that someone would go to this sort of length to mislead or deceive," he added.

Meanwhile, White River First Nation Chief Angela Demit, leader of the local indigenous nation, wrote on her Facebook page: "We are deeply concerned by the actions of individuals who put our elders and vulnerable people at risk to jump the line for selfish purposes."

Mr Baker and his wife were also later fined for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Yukon from the city of Vancouver.

map