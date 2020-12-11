Covid vaccine: US drugs agency FDA to proceed with Pfizer approval
The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has said it will proceed with emergency-use approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.
The FDA said it would "rapidly work toward" authorisation and Health Secretary Alex Azar said the vaccine should roll out in a couple of days.
US media said FDA head Steven Hahn had been told to approve it on Friday or quit, but he said this was "untrue".
The Pfizer has been approved in the UK, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
On Wednesday, the US recorded more than 3,000 deaths - the highest total in a single day anywhere in the world.
What has the FDA said?
On Thursday, medical experts advising the FDA recommended the emergency-use approval. A 23-member panel concluded the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks.
"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation," the FDA statement said.
"The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed [the federal government's vaccine distribution programme], so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."
Has the FDA been leaned on?
On Friday, President Donald Trump sent out an angry tweet calling the FDA a "big, old, slow turtle", adding: "Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr Hahn. Stop playing games and start saving lives."
The Washington Post said that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had ordered FDA Commissioner Hahn to approve the vaccine on Friday or submit his resignation, citing three sources.
But Mr Hahn told US media he had only been "encouraged to continue working expeditiously" on the vaccine's approval, and that the media representation of the chief of staff's phone call was "untrue".
What could happen if it is approved?
Operation Warp Speed says that vaccine deliveries will begin within 24 hours of approval.
Mr Azar said the US would work with Pfizer to get the vaccine shipped out so that it could be administered to the most vulnerable people by Monday or Tuesday.
Pfizer plans to have 6.4 million doses ready for the US in its first rollout round in late December.
Because two shots are required per person, that is enough for three million people, out of a total US population of 330 million.
Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the nation's 21 million healthcare workers should be prioritised first, as well the three million elderly Americans living in long-term care homes.
But there is less consensus on how states should distribute it to other groups. The nation's approximately 87 million essential workers are expected to be next in line for the jab, but it will be up to states to decide which industries to prioritise.
Officials say vaccinations for groups that are not at a high risk are expected to take place in the spring of 2021.
A second vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, is also seeking emergency approval in the US. Like the Pfizer vaccine it requires a second round of injections.