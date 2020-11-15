Covid vaccine: Test results boost hopes of pandemic being ‘controlled,’ says BioNTech CEO

The BioNTech CEO says vaccine candidate results boosts hopes of getting pandemic under control (The Andrew Marr Show, BBC)

Promising results from a coronavirus vaccine candidate boosts the chances of getting the pandemic “under control”, one of its developers has said.

Ugur Sahin, the chief executive of BioNTech, said it was also “most likely” other vaccines than his candidate would work.

Earlier this week, Pfizer and BioNtech announced their vaccine candidate was shown to be 90 per cent effective in preventing disease during a major trial.

Mr Sahin said it was "extremely relieving" to find out their vaccine had proven effective in trials.

“As a scientist, you of course expect a certain likelihood that the trial could be positive based on the data that we had so far, but there is always unknown factors,” he told The Andrew Marr Show.

The BioNTech CEO added: “We now know that our vaccine works, and most likely other vaccines will also work.

"So this is really a message which not only changes how we develop vaccines, but also increases the likelihood that we will be able to get this pandemic under control."

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday their candidate had proved 90 per cent effective in preventing disease, according to promising preliminary results.

The findings were widely welcomed, with England’s chief medical officer calling it a “reason for optimism”, and Sage member Sir John Bell saying he was confident life in the UK would start returning to normal by spring, if the vaccine candidate gets regulatory approval.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, hailed the findings as a “huge milestone”, and said it was good news for other future vaccines in development.

He said he was hopeful the vaccine candidate could help to “prevent future waves”, but warned it would not be able to stop the UK’s second one.

Mr Sahin told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show the vaccine candidate would not impact infection rates this winter.

“If everything continues to go well, we will start to deliver the vaccine end of this year, beginning next year,” the BioNTech chief executive said on Sunday.

Read More

Covid vaccine news must not lead to complacency, Sage member warns

Over 80% of Pfizer doses already sold to world’s richest countries

People in UK could get Pfizer vaccine by ‘middle of December’

Back to normal in 2021? How the vaccine could create a better society

Oxford vaccine expected to be easier to roll out than Pfizer jab

Did Pfizer really get no public money to develop its Covid vaccine?