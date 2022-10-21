COVID Vaccine Should Be a Routine Immunization, CDC Says, Adding It to List of Recommended Shots in 2023

covid vaccine shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedules in 2023.

On Thursday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously in favor of the decision. The panel said all adults and children 6 months and older should get the COVID vaccine and booster doses when eligible.

"It has been almost two years since COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out in the U.S., and nearly 630 million doses have since been administered nationwide, providing people with critical protection against severe COVID-19," the agency said in a release. "ACIP's recommendation to add COVID-19 vaccines to the routinely recommended vaccine schedule represents another step in the nation's recovery."

The CDC also responded to misinformation that Thursday's vote would make the vaccine mandatory for children across the country to attend school, assuring that there have been no changes to guidelines and states are still able to establish their individual vaccination requirements.

kids covid vaccine

Kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine mandates in schools have already been banned in 21 states, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. California and Washington D.C. currently stand alone in announcing that COVID vaccines will be among the required student immunizations, however, these mandates have not been implemented this school year.

"We recognize that there is concern around this, but moving Covid-19 to the recommended immunization schedule does not impact what vaccines are required for school entrance, if any," Dr. Nirav Shah, committee member and director of the Maine CDC, said during the panel.

"Indeed, there are vaccines that are on the schedule right now that are not required for school attendance in many jurisdictions, such as seasonal influenza. Local control matters, and we honor that," Shah continued. "The decision around school entrance for vaccines rests where it did before, which is with the state level, the county level and at the municipal level, if it exists at all. They are the arbiters of what vaccines are required, if any, for school entry. This discussion does not change that."