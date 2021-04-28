COVID Vaccine Registration: How to Book Appointment?

The long wait is nearly over. Registration for COVID-19 vaccine for anyone above the age of 18 will open on Wednesday, 28 April, at 10 am, with the vaccination process beginning on 1 May.

How do you book an appointment? What documents do you need? Here’s all you need to know.

I am eligible to get COVID vaccine from 1 May. How do I register?

Registration and booking for appointment for COVID-19 Vaccination is to be done through Co-WIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in.

You can register via the Aarogya Setu app.

Can I just register on the spot at a hospital or vaccine centre?

No, on-site registration is not allowed. Unlike those above 45, you cannot walk in to a COVID vaccination centre to get yourself registered.

Online registration for vaccination is mandatory.

How to register on Co-WIN?

Click on ‘Register Yourself’.

Enter valid mobile number and click ‘Get OTP’.

OTP is sent via SMS.

Enter OTP and click on ‘Verify’.

Once OTP is validated, ‘Registration of Vaccination’ page opens.

Enter details required for registration.

What details do I need to register?

Photo ID Proof – Citizen to choose appropriate card from drop down box

Name

Year of Birth

Gender

Comorbidities

Once the details are filled in, you will get a confirmation message. You can add names of four others on the Co-WIN portal by clicking on ‘Add More’ option.

What documents are accepted as proof of identity?

You may submit any one of the following documents as a proof of identity.

Aadhaar Card

Driving Licence

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

Voter ID

Should I have a physical copy of the identity proof?

Yes. For example, if you are registering online with Aadhaar card, you have to take the same with you to the vaccine centre on the day of the vaccination.

When is the process complete?

Following online registration, you will receive an SMS informing you about the due date, place and time of vaccination.

Does this mean I can choose the site and date of vaccination?

Yes. The Co-WIN website displays vaccination sites based on the geo-coordinates of the person. You are likely to get the option to choose the date and the site, based on the availability of slots.

State

District

Block (usually your area of residence)

Pin code

Can I choose between Covishield and Covaxin?

No, you will not be able to choose the vaccine while registering. However, you can choose a centre that is administering the particular vaccine.

I am on electoral roll in Tamil Nadu. But I work in Delhi. Can I get vaccinated in Delhi?

Yes, the government is providing the option to get vaccinated in any state of the country, reported The Indian Express.

Therefore, a person from Tamil Nadu, but working in Delhi, can get vaccinated in the national capital.

Can I reschedule vaccination appointments made?

Yes, you are allowed to reschedule the vaccination appointment. However, this has to be done before the date of appointment.

How do I get my vaccination certificate?

Whatever form of registration is used, all beneficiaries are registered on the Co-WIN platform. Vaccination certificates will be issued in the form of digital QR codes – a provisional certificate on getting the first dose, and a final certificate on receiving their second dose.

Beneficiaries are also sent a link to download their certificates on SMS, or they have an option of taking a printout of their certificate from the vaccination centre.

